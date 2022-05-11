Sports

McCutchen explains why Cortes Jr. is so good

the cuban pitcher New York Yankees Nestor Cortes Jr.., has been one of the great revelations of the organization in the last two seasons, and perhaps lived its best moment since who is in the Bronx when flirting with the no-hitter this Monday against the Texas Rangers, where he pitched 7.1 innings allowing only one hit with 11 strikeouts, and although he is not a power pitcher, it’s still hard to hit him.

Veteran Andrew McCutchen, now with the Milwaukee Brewers, wrote on his Twitter account about the qualities that the Cuban has that make him so difficult for hitters to figure out.

Nestor Cortés’ fastball really rises. That makes his 91-94 mph really feel like 97. He mixes that with messing up the timing of hitters, throwing from different angles, with good location it’s very hard to hit him. And he proved that today.

In 32 innings pitched this year, Cortes has a 1.41 ERA with 42 strikeouts and a 0.969 WHIP, the lowest ERA in the entire American League behind only Logan Gilbert of the Seattle Mariners, who has an ERA of 1.36.

