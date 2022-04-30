McDonald’s bag of fries from the 1950s found

In this country, McDonald’s are running out of French fries. 0:46

(CNN) — Cold fries are bad enough. But cold old fries are even worse.

That’s the Ronald McDonald surprise an Illinois couple stumbled upon during their home renovations.

On April 16, Rob and Gracie Jones were doing construction on their 1959 home in Crystal Lake, located about 50 miles northwest of Chicago.

Suddenly, a decades-old McDonald’s bag was found behind a wall.

“Rob was in the bathroom replacing the old toilet paper fixture,” Gracie told CNN on Wednesday. “When he took out the accessory, he noticed that there was a piece of fabric rolled up inside the wall.”

The couple had no idea that they were about to discover fast food from decades ago.

“At that point we looked at each other wondering if we were going to call the police because we had just discovered evidence from a crime scene.” Gracie said: “We are very relieved to have found the old McDonald’s bag.”

Then they took the bag to their kitchen to carefully open it. Inside they found two hamburger wrappers and half-eaten fries from decades ago that were crispy and brown.

“We looked at the chips and said, ‘This is unreal.’ How can these chips still be in this bag and keep so well? It was crazy,” Gracie added.

McDonald’s fries are often known for their salty aroma, but the couple said these heirlooms didn’t have any odor.

Gracie said they picked up some of the fries and were surprised at how sturdy they were, despite their decrepit appearance.

Researching the logo on the bag they discovered, the couple learned that it was used in McDonald’s production from 1955 to 1961.

They also discovered that one of the original McDonald’s in the area was built across the street from their house in 1959, the same year their house was built.

The bag even contained the fast food chain’s original mascot, Speedee.

CNN has contacted McDonald’s about the unusual find and is awaiting comment.

For now, the couple has the old food in storage and isn’t sure what to do with it.

“We’d be happy to sell it or else we’d probably keep it as a cool piece of history,” Gracie said.