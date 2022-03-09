McDonald’s closes 850 stores in Russia: “We will continue to pay our 62,000 employees”

After the pressure and threats of a boycott, almost two weeks after the start of the invasion of Ukraine, Mc Donald’s announces the temporary closure of all 850 stores in Russia. “We will continue to monitor the situation and assess whether further measures are needed. At this moment it is impossible to predict when we will be able to reopen“, Explained the managing director Chris Kempczincki, who nevertheless took to clarify that the company will continue to pay its 62,000 employees in the country.

The decision to close after criticism

The decision to close their restaurants came after the harsh criticism received from social media and should please the general public, which for days has been asking companies to be morally responsible and act to protest the invasion of Ukraine. However, this stop of the activity represents a victory also for investors, worried about possible damage to reputation, as well as the growing legal risks and compliance with sanctions and human rights.

“Our values ​​urge us not to ignore unnecessary human suffering”Which is taking place in Ukraine, Kempczincki later stressed.

The fast food giant joins the list of multinationals fleeing Russia. Oil companies, Apple, Nike and Ikea, just to name a few, had already done so in recent days.

But the criticism of McDonald’s is also affecting other companies such as Coca Cola, StarbucksKFC and Pizza Hut. And in the end also Starbucks decided today March 8 to close its 130 cafes in the country. “We condemn Russia’s horrific attacks in Ukraine and stand in solidarity with all those affected”Said the CEO of Kevin Johnson. Who added: “We continue to monitor the tragic events and today we have decided to suspend all activities in Russia, including the shipment of all Starbucks products ”.

The arrival in Russia in 1990

In Russia and Ukraine, McDonald’s has just 2% of its total restaurants, from which it comes 9% of global revenues (about 2 billion dollars). A small share, even if not negligible, which is actually the result of years of investment and work.

When the brand opened in 1990 in Moscow, which was then still part of the Soviet Union, it was an extraordinary event: became the symbol of the rise of capitalism at the expense of communism. On its first day of business, some 30,000 Russians lined up to taste his famous burgers.

Mariangela Celiberti