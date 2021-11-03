McDonald’s, do you have these old straws at home? They are worth a fortune – Libero Quotidiano





The plastic straws of the well-known fast food chain, McDonald’s, are now only a memory. A few years ago it was decided to replace them with paper straws, more environmentally friendly and less polluting. However, not everyone liked this change: there are those who regret the old straws. It is about nostalgic, who now look for them everywhere and they are willing to do anything to get them.



As reported I readIn fact, just take a look at the Ebay site to find out what a lot of plastic straws have been offered for sale at decidedly crazy prices. Someone even went so far as to ask 5 thousand euros for these rarities. The highest prices, however, concern the most “ancient” straws, those dating back to the 1980s. But even those introduced after 2000 easily reach a few thousand euros online.





The fast food chain, meanwhile, is trying to become increasingly sustainable and reach the goal of recycling 100% of its containers by the end of 2021. For some time, in fact, even the containers for sandwiches and croquettes are only and strictly paper. “Since 2019 we have already eliminated 134 million straws, every year. And thanks to paper packaging we have saved 1000 tons of plastic per year “, he said a few weeks ago Massimiliano Dell’Acqua, of McDonald’s Italia.



