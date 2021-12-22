Business

McDonald’s, fries lacking: small portions in Japan

The world’s largest fast food company, McDonald’s, is suffering from a shortage of potato chips in Japan due to the global supply chain crisis due to the Covid pandemic and soaring raw material costs. The BBC reports it. The company said it is experiencing delays in shipments of the potatoes used to make its famous ‘French Fries’. As a result, he decided to reduce portions from Christmas Eve until December 30th.

“McDonald’s Japan will temporarily stop the sale of medium and large fries to ensure that all customers can continue to enjoy them,” the chain said, explaining that the potatoes used in its restaurants in Japan are usually imported through a port near Vancouver. , in Canada. To cope with this moment of crisis, the US company has now decided to use cargo flights. It is not the first time that McDonald’s has faced such a situation in Asia. Potato imports stalled in 2014 due to a workers’ protest in the United States, and even then the fast food chain had decided to sell only small portions of its potato chips to Japan.

