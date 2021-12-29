McDonald’s has a problem with fries in Japan

The nearly 2,900 McDonald’s restaurants in Japan are serving only small portions of their fries these days, due to global supply chain problems. The rationing of fries is only temporary and by the end of the year the situation should return to normal. In the meantime, it has been learned that special flights will be organized to transport tons of potatoes to Japan, although it is not confirmed that the supplies concern McDonald’s.

On December 21, the Japanese division of McDonald’s announced that it would begin selling only small portions of French fries due to delays in the delivery of goods from North America. The company blamed the hardships on heavy rains that caused flooding in the port of Vancouver, Canada, and on the global supply chain crisis – the complex, interconnected transportation and supply system that underpins trade and commerce. world economy – caused by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Since last Friday, therefore, McDonald’s restaurants in Japan are not selling fries in medium and large format, but only those in the smallest portion, with a small discount on menus that include medium or large portions. In this period, however, not even some menus are served, which usually include chicken nuggets and medium or large fries.

Meanwhile, the chief executive of US logistics company Flexport, Ryan Petersen, said his company “has reached an agreement” to transport new cargoes of potatoes to Japan on three Boeing 747 aircraft and “help” solve the shortage. of potatoes. It is not certain that the agreement that Petersen mentions has been closed with McDonald’s, but a few days ago he actually said that he would organize the transport of the potatoes by air.

Update: @Flexport just contracted to fly three 747 loads of potatoes to Japan to help with the French fry shortage. ???? ✈️ ???????????? – Ryan Petersen (@typesfast) December 29, 2021

McDonald’s also had to ration French fries in Japan in December 2014, due to another series of delays in global transportation caused by union protests by some 20,000 workers in 29 North American ports. The shortage of potatoes, however, is not a problem that has only affected McDonald’s Japanese restaurants. Last week, for example, New York restaurant JG Melon, known for its burgers, wrote in an Instagram post that it would temporarily stop selling its typical fries due to problems in the supply chain.

As for McDonald’s in Japan, the situation is expected to be resolved by New Year’s. As a company spokesperson confirmed, the sale of medium and large portions of fries is expected to restart on December 31st.

– Read also: The crisis of world trade, well explained