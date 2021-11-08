McDonald’s hires 40 people in the Turin area

McDonald’s hires. In Turin alone, between now and the end of the year, at least 40 new employees are needed. To say it Simone Dominioni, owner of the Smart licensee which in Turin has 15 restaurants out of 27 that bear the signs of the American chain. In his restaurant in Piazza Santa Rita, an area revitalized by the ATP, from the Stadio del Toro, this morning the new method of cooking McDonald’S sandwiches was presented, designed to make them more browned, with the meat more evident, the onion distributed more evenly on the flesh and no longer only in the center. A method to attract the palates of consumers, even in the Piedmont area where fierce competitors like Burger King move. And to recover from the black year that forced it to close.

After the pandemic, people have resumed the usual hustle and bustle of stores and business is good. The Smart invoice alone is 30 million euros, up 10% in 2021 compared to 2019. Sales in quantities also grow by 9%. During the health emergency there was a boom in delivery which has now remained stable, weighing between 30 and 40% of turnover. “People have gotten used to this type of service”, says the head of external relations, Elisa Bertuzzi. In all, McDonald’s, in Turin alone, employs 380 people and sells 5720 products. No new opening is planned for Turin, between now and the end of the year. While there will be closures for renovation. For example, McDonald’s in Piazza Castello will stop next week to reopen later with a new look.