McDonald’s: Ice Cream Machine Hackers Sue for $900 Million

A small startup developer of a device to repair ice cream machines has sued McDonald’s for a sum of 900 million dollars.

kytch filed a claim to McDonald’s, accusing the company of false advertising and unlawful interference in its contracts with customers.

Why are you suing McDonald’s?

Since 2019, kytch has sold a device the size of a telephone designed to be installed inside the ice cream machines of McDonald’s. those devices kytch they would intercept internal communications from ice cream machines and send them to a smartphone or web interface to help owners remotely monitor and troubleshoot the machines’ many weaknesses.

Currently, the machines ice creams They work by themselves, although with the help of operators, and, in case of failure, there is a service from the company itself. McDonald’s who deals with problems.

But the franchisees, the ones who pay to sell the ice cream, don’t know much about them and, faced with a growing wave of errors in machines across the United States, the pair sprung into action.

The startup’s new claims against McDonald’s focus on emails the fast-food giant sent to each franchisee in November 2020, directing them to get the devices out kytch from their ice cream machines right away.

Those emails warned franchisees that the devices of kytch Not only did they violate ice cream machine warranties and intercept your “sensitive information,” but they also posed a security threat and could cause “serious human injury,” a claim that kytch described as false and defamatory.

kytch also points out that McDonald’s used those emails to promote a new ice cream machine, built by Taylor, his longtime appliance-manufacturing partner, that would offer features similar to those of Kytch.

The co-founder of kitch, Melissa Nelson says that the emails not only resulted in the ice cream machines of McDonald’s remained broken worldwide, they also outpaced the fast-growing sales of kytch just as the startup was taking off. “They smeared our name. They scared away our customers and ruined our business. They were anti-competitive. They lied about a product they said was going to launch,” says Nelson. “McDonald’s I had every reason to know that kytch he was safe and had no problem. It was not dangerous, as they claimed. And that’s why we’re suing them.”

The members of kytch They already had a lawsuit against Taylor, after “discovering” that they were reverse engineering their features.

“The software of kytch includes a remote operation feature, and with this feature, we believe that anyone who cleans, operates, or repairs our shake machines (such as restaurant crew members or maintenance technicians) could be injured if the equipment is turned on remotely “, he pointed out McDonald’s in advance of wired.

