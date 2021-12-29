McDonald’s, instead of chairs there are stationary bikes: the controversy breaks out – Video
Feeling less guilty while biting into a sandwich? Take advantage of the lunch break for some exercise? What is the reason why the exercise bike instead of chairs it is not known, the fact is that the idea of McDonald’s to install exercise bikes in their restaurants, in China, it is attracting a lot of criticism (but also appreciation). Thanks to a video published on TikTok – which we propose – the initiative of the fast food giant has gone around the world. Mc Donald’s specified that exercise bikes are used to generate electricity to recharge cell phones.
Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: if you believe in our battles, fight with us!
Supporting ilfattoquotidiano.it means two things: allowing us to continue publishing an online newspaper full of news and insights, free for all. But also to be an active part of a community and to do one’s part to carry on together the battles we believe in with ideas, testimonies and participation. Your contribution is essential. Support now
Thank you,
Peter Gomez
Support now
Previous article
They remove the statue of the general and find a hidden time capsule: that’s what it contains – Video
Next article
Pack of wolves manages to escape from the zoo cage during visiting hours: “Four of them were killed”