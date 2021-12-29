Business

McDonald’s, instead of chairs there are stationary bikes: the controversy breaks out – Video

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman5 hours ago
0 30 1 minute read

Feeling less guilty while biting into a sandwich? Take advantage of the lunch break for some exercise? What is the reason why the exercise bike instead of chairs it is not known, the fact is that the idea of McDonald’s to install exercise bikes in their restaurants, in China, it is attracting a lot of criticism (but also appreciation). Thanks to a video published on TikTok – which we propose – the initiative of the fast food giant has gone around the world. Mc Donald’s specified that exercise bikes are used to generate electricity to recharge cell phones.

Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: if you believe in our battles, fight with us!

Supporting ilfattoquotidiano.it means two things: allowing us to continue publishing an online newspaper full of news and insights, free for all. But also to be an active part of a community and to do one’s part to carry on together the battles we believe in with ideas, testimonies and participation. Your contribution is essential. Support now

Thank you,
Peter Gomez

ilFattoquotidiano.it

Support now

Payments available

Previous article

They remove the statue of the general and find a hidden time capsule: that’s what it contains – Video

next

Next article

Pack of wolves manages to escape from the zoo cage during visiting hours: “Four of them were killed”

next

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman5 hours ago
0 30 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

when the ban is triggered and for which products

3 weeks ago

Steals parking spot, karma punishes him – Auto World

November 6, 2021

the sum of 1,000 euros recognized at 100 per cent

1 week ago

There is an eco-tax on thermal cars to push electric

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button