McDonald’s, instead of chairs there are stationary bikes: the controversy breaks out – Video

Feeling less guilty while biting into a sandwich? Take advantage of the lunch break for some exercise? What is the reason why the exercise bike instead of chairs it is not known, the fact is that the idea of McDonald’s to install exercise bikes in their restaurants, in China, it is attracting a lot of criticism (but also appreciation). Thanks to a video published on TikTok – which we propose – the initiative of the fast food giant has gone around the world. Mc Donald’s specified that exercise bikes are used to generate electricity to recharge cell phones.