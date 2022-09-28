McDonald’s launches a new “Happy Meal” for adults, with toys

McDonald’s announces the “J Balvin Meal” combo 1:05

(CNN) — The Hamburglar is back at McDonald’s. But this time, it’s for adults only.



McDonald’s will bring back its family of characters in a new “Happy Meal” or “Happy Meal” for adults that, yes, includes the toys. Starting October 3, customers will be able to order a “Cactus Plant Flea Market Box”: a 10-piece Big Mac or Chicken McNuggets, with fries and a drink. The food is a collaboration between the streetwear brand and the fast food chain, which bets on nostalgia.

The food will be served in a box specially designed to recall the boxes of yesteryear. The toys include redesigned versions of famous McDonald’s mascots such as Grimace, Hamburglar and Birdie, as well as a new one called Cactus Buddy.

“We’re taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald’s experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that’s super-relevant to our adult fans,” Tariq Hassan, chief marketing and customer experience officer for McDonald’s USA, said in a statement.

Cactus Plant Flea Market is a streetwear brand made popular by Kanye West and Pharrell in recent years. Complex describes its aesthetic as a “fluid and eccentric mix” mixed with “playful graphic imagery”. And its elusive origins are a huge draw for brand followers. The brand’s hoodies can fetch up to $1,000 on the StockX online marketplace.

McDonald’s has been successful with its celebrity collaborations, which it often credits with increasing sales. Previous collaborations include BTS, J Balvin, and Travis Scott, with the latter being so popular that it sold out in stores.