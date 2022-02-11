McDonald’s registers 10 brands for the metaverse

McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE: MCD) filed not one, not two, but ten trademark applications for the metaverse related to digital or hybrid products and services.

What happened

Through a tweet posted Wednesday, the lawyer Josh Gerben pointed out that McDonald’s has applied for the registration of 10 brands; the statement suggests the intention to launch “a virtual restaurant with real and virtual goods” and to “manage a virtual restaurant with home delivery” for the fast-food giant.

The patents also describe virtual food and beverage products, downloadable media files, online sales of virtual goods, and online concert entertainment services.

The report comes following the news that the CEO of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk has offered to eat a Happy Meal on television if the company will accept the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) as a payment option; the fast-food giant responded by saying that it will accept Musk’s request only if Tesla in turn accepts the “grimacecoin”, a fake coin depicting the McDonaldland mascot Grimace. Some now hope the company will reconsider its choice once its metaverse strategy is implemented.