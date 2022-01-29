McDonald’s responds to Elon Musk’s request to accept dogecoin

As reported recently, multibillionaire Elon Musk had asked Mc Donald’s to accept dogecoin in its stores, promising to eat a Happy Meal on television in exchange. McDonald’s responded by tweeting that it will only accept dogecoin if Tesla accepts “Grimacecoin”. The name of the invented cryptocurrency was inspired by Grimace, a purple anthropomorphic creature that began appearing in McDonald’s commercials in the early 1970s.

It was originally supposed to be a mean-looking character with four arms who would steal children’s milkshakes. However, Roy Bergold, McDonald’s creative director, told QSR Magazine that “Evil Grimace” had turned out to be a failure because it was too scary for children. A few minutes after the McDonald’s tweet, someone created an actual token called “Grimacecoin” on the Binance Smart Chain that immediately jumped 261,000% in a few hours before collapsing.

The dogecoin community was therefore largely dissatisfied with the response. Many pointed out that the company’s marketing team took over 10 hours to come up with such an offer. Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus commented that Grimacecoin’s tweet was a textbook example of how to render something of funny little funny.