McDonald’s, Starbucks, Coca-Cola and Pepsi: stop activities in Russia

McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, Pepsi and Starbucks suspend operations in Russia. McDonald’s has decided to temporarily close all its restaurants in the country, 850 fast food outlets. This was announced by CEO Chris Kempczinski, explaining that the company “will continue to pay the 62 thousand employees who have worked with heart and soul for the brand”. Kempczinski explained that “the values ​​we believe in lead us not to be able to ignore the useless human suffering that is occurring in Ukraine.” Impossible, added the CEO, to predict when restaurants will reopen.

Also Starbucks has announced that all its commercial activities in Russia will be suspended, including the shipment of its products and its bars operated by third parties. “We condemn Russia’s horrific attacks in Ukraine and stand in solidarity with all those affected – said Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson – We continue to monitor the tragic events and today we have decided to suspend all activities in Russia, including the shipment of all. Starbucks products “.

And also the Coca Cola, like many other large companies, it suspends all business with Russia. In a note, the company writes: ” Our hearts are close to the people who are suffering the inconceivable effects of these tragic events in Ukraine. ” ” We will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation – we read – as circumstances evolve ”.

The announcement of Pepsi. The giant will suspend all sales in Russia, as well as capital investments, advertising and promotional activities. The company will also halt operations in Ukraine to allow employees to seek safety as the war escalates in the country. CEO Ramon Laguarta recalls that PepsiCo has been operating in Russia for more than 60 years. ” Pepsi-Cola entered the market at the height of the Cold War and helped create common ground between the United States and the Soviet Union. However, given the horrific events in Ukraine, we announce the suspension of the sale of Pepsi-Cola and our global beverage brands in Russia, including 7Up and Mirinda. We will also suspend capital investments and all advertising and promotional activities in Russia, ” a statement read.