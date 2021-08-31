McDormand queen of Nomadland, Sollima rewrites Amanda Seyfried’s horror Tom Clancy: a guide to films in theaters, on Sky, Netflix and other digital platforms

More than a film, a declaration of intent. American good intentions on Change: a world of inclusion, welcome and solidarity. A dossier of values ​​to be rediscovered, eliminating duties and walls, the perverse game of the elites and the bosses, the mass selfishness and the turnaround of politics. And then yes, of course: the confirmation of how shrewd the Sino-American filmmaker Chloé Zhao is who in a lunar edition of the Oscars has pocketed the three most important statuettes (best film, best director and best actress, Frances McDormand, third success) adding them to the Golden Lion of Venice. Removed a veil of rhetoric, Nomadland has the merit of keeping head and foot in the current bewilderment, of thinking about the emotional pandemic, the value of the roots, the pathological loneliness, the wandering nature of human beings, the rebirth of social conflicts and existential disputes.

Empire, Nevada. The factory that marked Fern and Bo’s life closes, leaving employees on the road. Dismay: The long sought-after portion of happiness becomes unattainable. What’s more, Fern remains a widow. He divides his things, memories and minimum possessions, loads them on a caravan and moves on. Work if it happens. He has no subsidies or relationships and is too old in age to hope to settle down. Victim of the recession, he lives as a nomad, trying to find an unlikely center of gravity. In Way of the cross there is room for fall love, but it’s only a small part of the journey.

As in Furore, Steinbeck’s novel and John Ford’s 1940 film, there is a crisis to deal with and the American dream to repair. Now as then, individuals are left to fend for themselves, invisible options submerged in a barbarism that hides behind the fig leaf of technology. Chloé Zhao doesn’t just represent: blames the cyber giants and new information gurus who ride the eagerness to turn the page while neglecting the weak, generating injustices and burying rights. The landmarks are Three posters in Ebbing, Missouri, with McDormand herself, and Jessica Bruder’s pamphlet Surviving America in The Twenty-First Century, which is both a documented investigation and a manual of uncertain survival.

The result is an overly moving ethics treatise when it lingers on the protagonist and too poetic when it traces the context in which Fern moves. Zhao’s nomadism is a way to save himself and the sign of bewilderment. The premises of Nomadland I’m in the rural Songs My Brother Taught Me which Zhao directed in 2015, produced by Forest Whitaker and launched by the Sundance Film Festival. “I never say goodbye forever. I’m just saying: see you along the way ». Zhao herself suffers from that disease if from an absorbed, sentimental work like Nomadland has already moved guns and baggage to an ambitious Marvel project, The Eternals, with the super heroes of the house.

Here we are on the level of elegy, of the recovery of American values and personal memories, like in a country ballad. The naturalism of the staging, the total spending of the performers, including real nomads, the landscapes as far as the eye can see, the music of Ludovico Einaudi, the nervous dynamics of the images are elements in favor of a film that lives around the talent of Frances McDormand and to the storms of her Fern: McDormand, 63, is not the best actress in the world, as many claim, but she is certainly the quickest to steal the soul of her characters and to hand them to us in fair copy.