McDSP v7 arrives with support for Apple Silicon, HD interfaces and more than 1,500 new presets

The latest generation of professional audio plugins from McDSP is already here under the name of v7. And although McDSP may not enjoy the fame of other more “well-known” developers, it does enjoy the respect of a market in which they have been established for a few years and presenting high-quality products. So the release of this new version will surely be very well received by many users who were anxiously waiting to be able to enjoy its plugins in high definition and taking advantage of 100% of the latest generation processors.

McDSP v7

And it is that two of the main novelties of this v7 of McDSP are precisely the renewed graphical interfaces in HD and the support for new Apple Silicon processorsbut also a deep optimization (or so they say from McDSP) with the latest Intel processors. Thus boasting an efficiency never seen in its plugins.

On the other hand, from McDSP they say that they have added over 1,500 presets to its suite of processors (among all the plugins, that is) to make life a little easier for its users. And another important novelty is undoubtedly the possibility to activate two computers with a single licensewhich is an important boost for those who work with more than one computer, or simply to leave an activated license on their main computer, and be able to take their iLok with their own activation.

Additionally, from McDSP they announce “tons of additional news”, but they don’t say a damn about what they are on the page of the new v7, so I imagine that they will be news that concern the different plugins independently, and since their catalog is not Precisely small, I almost leave it to you to discover what they are in each case, because if you don’t give me life.

The revamped v7, from McDSP. McDSP

Price and availability

v7 is now available from the McDSP website for Windows Y macOS in format VST, AU Y AAXwithout forgetting the HD versions which is also offered by the manufacturer. The prices vary depending on the plugin or the bundle, but I can tell you that they are on sale right now to celebrate the release of the new version. On the other hand, the All Access Pass (McDSP’s subscription service that gives access to all its plugins) has a monthly cost that starts from $14.99 (for annual plans) for native versions, and from $24.99 (also for annual plans) for HD versions.

Many thanks to Mr. Nobody for the tip!

