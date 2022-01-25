McEnroe: “I want to teach Sinner to become bad like me and the audience of the Foro Italico”

Interview with Corsera: «I can’t wait for Piatti to call me. Sinner is a sponge: he learns something from every ball, he absorbs everything, he’s an extraordinary worker “

John McEnroe. The Corriere della Sera, with a major journalistic operation, interviews him (signed by Gaia Piccardi). Theme: the possible imminent collaboration with Sinner.

«I’m not holding my breath, but I’m waiting for Riccardo Piatti to call me to define! He is doing a great job with Jannik, but don’t tell him otherwise my friend will get crazy… In New York at the end of August, on a rainy day before the US Open, Jannik came to train at my club. There I spoke with Riccardo, I reiterate my part-time willingness to advise the boy, who is a sponge: he learns something from every ball, absorbs everything, is an extraordinary worker. And then I saw the respect in his gaze: not that I’m a legend, but he looked at me with certain eyes… ». «Together with Kyrgios, Sinner is the best talent of the last decade. He can do everything, he is thin but he is getting tough. I had a little perplexity about his character: at first I saw him held back, as if he kept his emotions bottled up. But he is learning to free, and use to his advantage, those too. ‘

Would you like it worse? How was she on the pitch?

“Oh yes, I’d teach Jannik to be a bad boy like me! I would like to see him more expansive, loud, rock, exactly like the Italian fans are: in my career I have never played in a noisier place than the Foro Italico! Who is emotional and is not ashamed to show it, I like it. I love Medvedev who fights with the public, Zverev when he loses control, Jannik when he screams at the sky, like at the end of the match with De Minaur, who also won against typhus. Jannik has an edge because he is willing to do anything to improve. Compared to just six months ago, in fact, he is another player ».