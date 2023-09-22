McGoogan Library to display ‘Life and Limb’ Civil War exhibit | newsroom

The traveling exhibit, “Life and Limb: The Toll of the American Civil War,” will be available for viewing on Level 8 of the McGoogan Health Sciences Library beginning September 1. November 25 to 4.

This exhibition explores the experiences of both men whose lives were saved by sacrificing limbs during the war and disabled veterans in the post-war period.

More than 3 million soldiers fought in the American Civil War. More than half a million people were killed and almost as many injured. Hundreds of thousands were permanently disabled by battlefield injuries or life-saving surgeries that sacrificed limbs. These men remained a stark reminder of the costs of conflict long after the war, becoming symbols of the fractured nation.

In conjunction with the visiting exhibition, a McGoogan session will be held on October 10 from noon to 1 pm on Zoom. Learn about Civil War-era medical artifacts housed in the special collections of the McGoogan Health Sciences Library from Darby Kurtz, archivist and public historian. Kurtz will present highlights from the collection and share a history of battlefield medicine in the 1860s.

Registration is required for the Zoom link.

The exhibition produced by the National Library of Medicine is curated by historian and educator Manon Parry, PhD, of the University of Amsterdam. The exhibition is also available online.

The library’s instructional series, McGoogan Sessions, offers unique topics that highlight available resources for research, implement best practices in information literacy and academic medicine, and inspire innovation through instruction on advances in the history of healthcare. . Archived recordings are available on demand.