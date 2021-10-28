McGregor is a gentleman, Facchinetti has certainly bothered him: there is another truth

Francesco Facchinetti draws on the testimony of the other people present at the St. Regis hotel in Rome on the night of Saturday 17 October to support his own reconstruction of the attack suffered at the hands of Conor McGregor. A version of events, however, disputed by someone else: “McGregor is a gentleman who covers a puddle in the street with his jacket so as not to make a woman’s shoes wet”.

Waiting for justice to take its course e the complaint presented by Francesco Facchinetti for the savage attack suffered by Conor McGregor bring you to ascertain what really happened in Rome in the St. Regis hotel on the night of Saturday 17 October, in Italy the lights on the matter have momentarily gone out. The 33-year-old Irish MMA fighter he returned to Dublin and resumed his usual life, made up of many photos on your Instagram profile that tell of a serene and smiling man surrounded by his affections, between pubs, beer and big cars.

In short, there is no trace of the brutal individual whose “brain has shut down“in that private room of the Roman hotel, of the man who”as a bulldog he saw black and wanted to attack“, expressions used by Facchinetti to describe the terror he felt when McGregor threw him the devastating punch in the face that threw him across the room. If those present agree in testifying that the attack was completely unmotivated, someone else is instead convinced of the opposite.

It is about Philip Sutcliffe Senior, 61-year-old former boxer who participated in the 1980 and 1984 Olympics and then embarked on the path of teaching, finding himself the first coach of a very young McGregor in Dublin: “The first time I saw Conor, he was only ten – he tells Repubblica – I remember that I went into the gym and saw this kid punching and kicking a bag bigger than him and he told me he wanted to be a boxer, I replied that first I should talk to his parents“.

Then around the age of 16 the discovery of the world of mixed martial arts and the abandonment of boxing to embrace the fights that would make him one of the best known sportsmen in the world and the richest, with his 180 million pocketed in one year. Sutcliffe is still very close to McGregor, who funds his boxing company, and he has only words of great esteem for the wrestler: “Even if now whatever he touches becomes gold, his heart and his proletarian soul have remained the same: as soon as he became rich he helped all the people who have been part of his path. For my gym, for my neighborhood Conor is a hero and I think he is for many Irish people, we are proud of him“.

Mc Gregor with Sutcliffe in his Black Forge Inn pub in Dublin

When asked for comment on the St. Regis attack, McGregor’s former manager has no doubts. If there are responsibilities, they are not due to his former pupil: “He has a heated temperament, I don’t know what happened in Rome, but surely Facchinetti did something to annoy him because Conor is a person with a very big heart. If he reacted like this, someone was annoying with him. He is a true gentleman: I saw him open the door to the girls after parking and cover a puddle in the street with his jacket so as not to get a woman’s shoes wet, now he has become a big name and even if he moves a glass from the table immediately makes news and everyone is ready to point the finger at him“While wanting to give all the credit in the world to his first coach, it seems really difficult to find in this Irish gentleman of yesteryear the beast that risked killing Facchinetti for no apparent reason.