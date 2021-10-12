McGregor, Winslet, Tucci. Emmys to the “Usual White”

In the end, the usual names, the “usual whites”, always win. Kate Winslet, Gillian Anderson, Olivia Colman, Jason Sudeikis, Ewan McGregor. In recent times, Hollywood has made enormous efforts in the name of diversity and “political correctness”, has sought to broaden the lists of its associates and the nominations for its awards, by adding as many minority actors and actresses as possible (which they about skin color or sexual preferences) but then the Emmys, the Oscars of television, were the usual established names, and white.

On the other hand, it is difficult, even wrong, to put rules on art and patience if after the «Oscarsowhite» there are those who have already invented the hashtag #Emmysowhite on social networks.

The Crown (Netflix) actors Ted Lasso (AppleTv) and Murder A Easttown (HBO Sky) won ten of the twelve acting awards on a Sunday night in a marquee set up in Downtown Los Angeles. which will go down in history for being the first fully live event since the health emergency broke out. Ewan McGregor won for his role in the Netflix miniseries Halston, dedicated to the famous American designer. Jason Sudeikis is, to members of the Academy of Television arts and sciences, the best brilliant actor for playing Ted Lasso in the AppleTV series of the same name which won the award for best comedy and which tells of an American football manager called to the bench of an English football team. Kate Winslet obtained the statuette for best actress thanks to the HBO and Sky thriller, Murder in Easttown, a title which, however, at the delivery of the last prize of the evening, the one for the best miniseries or film, gave way to the Queen of Chess in which the icy AnyaTaylor-Joy plays an orphan who becomes the best chess player in the world.

But to win almost everything on Sunday evening was the cult series The Crown, a chronicle of the English royal family that for five years has fascinated and fascinated audiences and professionals: best drama series, best actress, Olivia Colman who plays Queen Elizabeth, Best Actor, Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, Best Supporting Actress, Gillian Anderson who was the big favorite for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher, Best Supporting Actor Tobias Menzies, who gives face and voice to Prince Philip and who he was so sure he wasn’t winning that he didn’t even participate in the evening. The awards for screenplay (Peter Morgan) and director (Jessica Hobbs) complete the medal table. So London almost beat Hollywood on Emmy night.

Many of The Crown’s actors stayed in England, partly due to travel restrictions caused by the health emergency, partly because “in a few hours we will be on the set filming,” said Peter Morgan holding up the statuette.

Thanks to The Crown, Halston and the Queen of Chess, the Netflix streaming platform has confirmed its successful path undertaken for some years now and helped by a pandemic that has glued millions of users in the world to the TV or computer screen. . Forty-four statuettes won, now streaming beats traditional television hands down, even if not all are doing well. Disney plus, for example, with the Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian competed for the same number of statuettes as The Crown, twenty-four, did not win even one and also another successful series of the Mickey Mouse streaming channel, Wandavision, from the Marvel universe, with Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, who also competed with 23 nominations, did not win anything. Dry also The Handsmaid’s Tale and The Flight Attendant, a drama that sees the former star of Big Bang Theory, Kaley Cuoco, producer and excellent protagonist.

Two nominations and an Emmy. Stanley Tucci takes it home for the CNN Searching for Italy program dedicated to Italian cuisine. The actor had entrusted himself to the patron saint of Naples and to the cuisine of his city to aim for the enterprise: “San Gennaro did the miracle”.

Conducted by rapper Cedric the Entertainer, the evening, not particularly brilliant, was however more enjoyable than the latest awards crippled by the pandemic, especially Oscar and Golden Globes. Only six hundred people, all vaccinated and tested, were able to participate in the event under a huge white tent whose air circulation system was naturally subjected to all the necessary strict controls.