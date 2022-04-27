McGregor’s hefty reward for information on his pub fire

conor mcgregor He has established himself as one of the best athletes today after becoming champion of the UFC and daring to get into a ring to play a boxing match against Floyd Mayweather. However, outside of the world of fighting, in business, the Irishman has also proven himself up to the task, owning his own pub in crumlinsouth of Dublin.

The fighter bought the establishment that is now called Black Forge Inn in 2019 for almost two million euros, and after two years of life he suffered an attack, in January, when an unidentified person so far threw two Molotov cocktails at the establishmentin what appears to be an attack on the figure of the Irishman.

$50,000 reward

An attack about which not many details are known, but about which McGregor has spoken, who shared images through an Instagram post that he has subsequently deleted, where he also begged for information in exchange for a large reward. “Hi guys! I have a cash reward of $50,000 in crisp, untouched $100 bills. Not a wrinkle in them. The green backs without wrinkles. I call them yum-yums. For whoever tells us who this little chicken head is. The way of walking, running and skinny build are very distinctive. Nothing will be said, but it will be done. Contact whoever can reach me. hope to do business”, expressed the fighter.

Regarding the attack on McGregor’s pub, it should be noted that, according to the Garda -Ireland’s national police-, there was no damage to the facilities, and a few days later, the Irishman himself published some images in which he was seen enjoying in the pub.

A Garda spokesman assured that they continue to investigate who caused the fire, also requesting citizen information to be able to solve the case as soon as possible.