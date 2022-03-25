Mckenna Grace Joins ‘A Friend of the Family’ Series, a Disturbing Crime Drama

United States.- After her performance nominated for emmy in the season 4 daysand The Handmaid’s Tale, Mckenna Grace has found his next television project in the form of the series A Friend of the Family from peacock . The rising young actress has been cast in a leading role alongside the winner ofOscar Anna Paquin in the upcoming true crime drama, centered around the real-life kidnappings ofand Jan Broberg.

Grace will play the teenage version of Jan Broberg, who is the oldest daughter of Bob and Mary Ann Broberg.

She leads a happy, traditional life in an idyllic American town,” reads her character description. “Jan confides in her family friend and neighbor Robert Berchtold, though he has plans for her kidnapping that she doesn’t suspect.

A Friend of the Family will be based on the stranger-than-fiction kidnapping story of Jan Broberg, who was kidnapped by his neighbor Robert Berchtold andOn two separate occasions during the 1970s, Broberg will serve as producer along with her mother Mary Ann Broberg, who previously wrote a memoir together about the horrific incident titled Stolen Innocence: The Jan Broberg Story.

The drama will also star Anna Paquin (True Blood) as Mary Ann Broberg, Jake Lacy (The White Lotus) like RRobert Berchtold, Colin Hanks (The Offer) What Bob and Lio Tipton (Why Women Kill) What Gail Berchtold.

It tells the harrowing true story of the Broberg family, whose daughter Jan was kidnapped multiple times over a period of years by a charismatic and obsessed ‘friend’ of the family,” the synopsis reads. “The Brobergs, dedicated to their faith, family and community, were unprepared for the sophisticated tactics their neighbor used to exploit their vulnerabilities, drive them apart, and turn their daughter against them. This is the story of how their lives were permanently altered and how they survived

A Friend of the Family comes from the writer, executive producer and showrunner Nick Antosca, Known for his work on the acclaimed true crime miniseries Hulu, The Act. Eliza Hittman (Never Rarely Sometimes Always) he has also boarded the project to direct multiple episodes, including the pilot.

It is a UCP production. The executive producers are hitman and Alex Hedlund, with Skye Borgman from Top Knot Films as a consulting producer.