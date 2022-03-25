Mckenna Grace Joins ‘A Friend of the Family’ Series, a Disturbing Crime Drama

James 6 hours ago Entertainment

United States.- After her performance nominated for emmy in the season 4 daysand The Handmaid’s Tale, Mckenna Grace has found his next television project in the form of the series A Friend of the Family from peacock . The rising young actress has been cast in a leading role alongside the winner ofOscar Anna Paquin in the upcoming true crime drama, centered around the real-life kidnappings ofand Jan Broberg.

