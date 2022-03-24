Mckenna Grace joins the cast of the Peacock series • On your screen

For now SkyShowtime does not have a date of arrival in our country, so it is impossible to see the vast majority of productions of peacockbut the platform is expected to arrive in Spain this same 2022. Among the news that they are preparing from the NBCUniversal platform, we find A Friend of the Familya production that will star Anna Paquin as the protagonist and that will introduce us to a drama about true crimes, focused on the real case of Jan Broberg.

To play the young Broberg, the platform has signed McKenna Grace (The Handmaid’s Tale), absolute star of Ghostbusters: Beyondthe latest installment in the saga of The Ghostbusters. The actress will co-star in this production alongside Oscar winner Anna Paquin.

A Friend of the Family is based on the kidnapping story of Jan Broberg, who was kidnapped by her neighbor, Robert Berchtold, twice during the 1970s. The story will follow the story that Jan’s mother wrote in Stolen Innocence: The Jan Broberg Storya totally terrifying and unprecedented story.

Nick Antoscaresponsible of The Act, will play the role of writer, executive producer and showrunner, with Eliza Hittman as director in several of its episodes. The cast is completed, for the moment, with Jake Lacy (The White Lotus) as Robert Berchtold, Colin Hanks (The Offer) as Bob and Lio Tipton (why do women kill) as Gail Berchtold.