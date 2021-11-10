McKennie and Bentancur are playing for their place

TURIN – The ideal would be mix them : a mezzala would come out capable of recovering balls and then enter forward and score. For Maximilian’s regret Merry , however, Weston McKennie and Rodrigo Bentancur they can not merge like the characters of Dragon Ball: like the characters of the cult cartoon in the nineties, however, they will compete in a duel. A challenge between North and South America in which the American and the Uruguayan will compete for the place of right midfielder in 4-3- “and in front they arrange themselves” which, to put it in Allegri’s words, represents the current Juventus set-up. A ballot confirmed by the latest statements by the coach after the victory over Fiorentina: « McKennie he is better than the others and in fact he plays. Rodrigo he is finding the leg he had before, it is that in my opinion both of them are a bit difficult to play the left half-winger. So Mckennie is playing right now, but Rodrigo did well and is recovering his energy ». Ready, when they both get back from their commitments with United States And Uruguay , to challenge his teammate to regain the place to the right of Manuel Locatelli , immovable in the middle except to breathe.

Mission not easy, that of the Uruguayan, because beyond the good state of form, McKennie has a talent that Juventus particularly needs and that Bentancur is definitely lacking: he scores, thanks to excellent times of insertion in the area opponent, excellent timing in elevation and coldness in shooting. […]

McKennie-Bentancur, challenge for a place in midfield

[…] Who will win? Maybe none, or rather there Juventus, objective of the “judge” Allegri. Which will try to improve the defensive skills of McKennie and offensive ones of Bentancur and in the meantime he will try to make the best choice between the two from time to time. Based on the state of form of the moment, but also on the characteristics: so the American could be the chosen one in the matches in which the Juventus team will need to increase their offensive potential, the Uruguayan in those in which the first goal will be to close. the spaces to restart on the counterattack.

