McKennie card for Roma

TURIN – The interest is even older than the note by Fabio Paratici found in the Bulgari Hotel in Milan two years ago, on which the name of Nicolò Zaniolo was one of the most prestigious. Two years earlier, in 2017, Juventus had in vain contested the then 18-year-old who exploded in Entella against Inter after being hastily vacated by Fiorentina (where he grew up). An interest that has never subsided, often rekindled and ready to explode again. Especially if the agreement with Paulo Dybala for the renewal does not arrive. Renewal that yesterday abruptly departed for Zaniolo and Roma, linked until 2024. To remove him was the Giallorossi sporting director, Tiago Pinto: «This is the time of the collective, to help players and coaches get results, not individual interests and renewals. Can I guarantee that Zaniolo will play for Roma next season? I can’t guarantee it, or anyone else“.

The McKennie card

(…) Without other sales, however, the Juventus club could hardly reach Zaniolo and in any case he will try alternative ways first, such as the inclusion of a player: for engagement and age, compatible with the Roma line, the eligible candidates could be Moise Kean, but above all Weston McKennie. Midfielder with a great feeling with the goal, the former Schalke would replace Zaniolo tactically and, Texan like Friedkin, owners of the Giallorossi, would be an important image man on the US market (…)

