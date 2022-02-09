McKennie: ‘Happy at Juve, but it’s easy to be replaced. 10 goals? I think yes. I’ll reveal my nicknames with CR7 and Buffon, between Pirlo and Allegri … ‘

Weston McKennie is told in a long interview with Dazn. Here are the statements of him.

BETWEEN SOCCER AND FOOTBALL – “I’ve been playing American football for a while since I returned to Germany. At one point I had the knees of a thirty year old. I said to my mother: ‘I don’t know some sport to choose. I like football 99.9%, football 99.8% ‘. My mother replied, ‘Then you’ve made your decision.’ It was the right one, I will never know if I would have turned pro. I think so, because I am a person who, when he dedicates time, gives everything to reach the goal “.

SOCCER MEMORIES – “My first real memory related to football takes me back to the moment when I moved to Germany. I was there to visit the empty stadium and I thought: wow, this is going to be full of people and fans who will come specifically for the match. In the US, football is not followed, you can find 10 thousand people. In Germany I would have had 60,000 people to see me ”.

MANY SPORTS – “I grew up doing a lot of sports, my brother and my sister were always out. German culture was different from the US. In Germany my parents felt safer. In America they said they were home for a set time, while in Germany I had to show up in the middle of the day and could stay out until 9. For a child it was the best. I took the bike to go to my friends’ house, we played soccer. We could have done everything, it was a good time. I always considered Germany my home when I returned to the USA ”.

NICKNAMES – “Cristiano called me Texas Boy, Gigi Buffon called me Big Mac. I had a couple of nicknames, Pirlo also called me Texas Boy. Funny moments”.

HARRY POTTER – “The passion for Harry Potter was born in Germany, in hindsight it’s a funny story. Mom said, ‘Your grandmother got you the Harry Potter collection.’ My reaction: ‘How nice!’. I loved the designs on the cover and my passion for books was born there. Then I remember that one day my mother told me that my grandmother was dead, I was destroyed. She then she added: ‘No, no, not the one who gave you the books’. It was a weird moment, anyway that’s when I became a Harry Potter fan. I’ve watched all the movies, I’ve read some books. Know Daniel Radcliffe? Oh yes, if I could I would try a couple of spells ”.

RELATIONSHIP WITH THE MOTHER – “My mother has been with me since day one. I don’t know how to explain it: she was in all the trips, she was in Bolivia, Poland. She always found a way to be there. There is a great relationship between us that has strengthened especially when I had to decide whether to continue with the path of professionalism or go to college. She repeated: ‘Follow your heart, your dreams. If that’s what you want to do, do it. ‘ Yes, sure she is my number one fan. I keep telling her that she doesn’t understand anything about football, she replies: ‘I’ve been around the fields as much as you do!’. Even today, she still sends me messages before and after the game. “You look a little heavy today.” Or “you played well, nice goal”. Does she or Allegri last longer? But no … Mom’s are just personal opinions “.

IN ITALY – “In Italy one of the aspects that has been most useful is the tactical one. It’s like playing chess, first you are in a certain position, then when the ball is in another point you have to be there … At first I struggled in the defensive phase because in Germany I could draw out my energy, I could run and occupy the space I wanted. Here it is more specific: “Wes, now stay here, go there, come back, cover this area.” On an offensive level I can do my runs, my insertions. I’m a player with a lot of energy. “

IDEAL LOCATION – “The ideal location? Doorman? Maybe one day! I am an 8, box to box midfielder. I have a lot of energy, I can run a lot. It allows me to do both stages. If I played an attacking role I would not be comfortable, I would see my team defending and I would think: “I want to help, I want to touch the ball”. If I played defense, I wouldn’t be able to stay in my position. If they asked me I would, but I would feel like going forward, because I want to score. The funniest part of football is scoring goals ”.

10 GOALS IN THE SEASON – “10 goals this season? I think so, I hope so. It would be a good goal for me and for the team ”.

PIRLO AND ALLEGRI – “Pirlo and Allegri are both beautiful people, I think the biggest difference is experience. Allegri has been training for I don’t know how many years, he has already worked at Juventus. He knew some players. He knows how it works. Pirlo, on the other hand, has recently finished his career. footballer and went directly to coach a team like Juventus where the pressure is high and there are many expectations. Pirlo knows how to handle the pressure, he has done it for his entire career but I think it’s a bit different when you can’t do anything Sometimes while we were playing, after someone had made a pass, I would look at him in the technical area and understand what he was thinking: “I would have made another pass, I would have done it better, why didn’t he kick like that?” In any case, the most important difference between the two is experience ”.

HIGH EXPECTATIONS – “We have high expectations, everyone at Juventus knows that. Obviously we want to go far in all competitions. For now, it’s better to take one step at a time, think from game to game. If we started to think, maybe about the final, we would lose our concentration on the championship and on all the matches. We are trying to adapt, to find our rhythm, to have a fluid game. Step by step “.

FUTURE – “Right now, yes, I’m happy. One of the things you dream of is playing in a huge club with an important history, with many fans, the atmosphere, but football is such an unpredictable sport and as a player you have your ups and downs. I have learned in so many different ways that football is big business. And if you can’t make yours in a club like Juve, replacing you is as easy as getting there. Today I am happy, I am doing well and I hope to continue.

ITALIAN LEVEL – “A little bit”.