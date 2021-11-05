McKennie’s growth and Allegri’s confidence: it can change his future | First page

A rebirth that can change the future. Weston McKennie is recovering Juventus strongly, upsetting Allegri’s hierarchies with hard work and convincing performances. A surprise, for how the season had turned out, for what was the consideration that the coaching staff had of him. Just rewind the tape last summer to understand where the American’s run-up started: in August his name was on the list of starters, Cherubini had offered it in England with the aim of making cash, to collect at least 25 million euros from its sale, but without being able to hit the target.

REBIRTH – The former Schalke player remained, despite knowing he was not a first choice. The bench and unprofessional behavior with the US (in retreat he violated the anticovid protocol by inviting a girl to the hotel) complicated his plans, but did not make him lose the desire to get up, to work to get his job back. So it was, McKennie focused only on the pitch, in training and in the match, becoming a first choice for Allegri in a few weeks. The climb is not over, however, there is still a lot to do. For Juve – in fact – he is still an expendable player, he can still leave in front of an offer of 20 million euros (like Tottenham by Paratici and Conte). January is two months away, there is plenty of time to do another magic and become a Juve untouchable.