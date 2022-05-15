McLaren and Pato O’Ward are wrong and lose the podium in Indianapolis

Bad decision by Pato O’Ward and the Arrow McLaren SP team leaves them out of the important points

The American Colton Herta (Andretti) reigned this Saturday in chaos and won the GMR Indy GP of Indianapolis (USA)in a race marked by rain and many accidents, including that of the Spanish Alex Palou, who finished twentieth and lost the lead in the table. situation that Duck O’Ward he could not take advantage and on the contrary, he also fell in the drivers’ table.

Duck O’Ward and the team Arrow McLaren SP They decided not to pit and change dry slick tires for wet ones. Error that would cost them the podium, in which the pilot was before the restart of the race. they finished P17.

It’s a painful mistake because Duck O’Ward The whole race proved to have a good car and hands to go for the race. But first an error of his own in a restart delayed him, from which he was able to reform until he was placed sub-leader; then the rain made its appearance and he and other drivers decided not to pit, calculating that they could resist the remaining minutes of the battle, a mistake. The Mexican driver could not keep the car on track and in the end he spun and was forced to pit with a few minutes of competition, losing important points.

Colton Hertha triumphed in the rain ahead of the French Simon Pagenaud (Meyer Shank Racing) and the Australian Will Power (Team Penske)in a race that was repeatedly interrupted by yellow flags.

“I think it was the toughest race of my life,” he acknowledged. Colton Hertha at the end of the fifth stage of the season.

A bad decision by the team and the Mexican driver, Pato O’Ward, left them out of the important points in Indianapolis. Arrow McLaren SP

Palou, current champion of the IndyCarfinished in twentieth position and was overtaken in the table by Willpower, who now has a fifteen point lead (169 to 154 for the Spaniard).

The third classified is the New Zealander Scott McLaughlinjust one point behind Palou, who started second after qualifying on Friday.

The Spanish driver lost control of his car, without any rival coming into contact with him, and ended up out at turn 2 of the circuit after just six laps. With his car stopped on the grass, he tried little by little to get back on the track, but he had already dropped completely from the leaders.

Although at first it seemed that his career could end definitively, Palou continued to compete, but could not move from the last positions.

He was not the only one to suffer accidents in the race. Duck O’WardRomain Grosjean, McLaughlin and the Colombian John Paul Montoya They were other ‘greats’ who lost control of their cars, although in their cases due to contacts.

Chaos reigned in indianapoliswith many teams opting to stop in the middle of the race to fit wet tires, trusting that the forecasts were right.

The one who came out of the situation best was Herta, who managed to take control of the race and defend himself against the pressure of rivals like the Mexican Duck O’Wardwho was also involved in an accident due to rain.

He finished in seventeenth position and was seventh in the season standings, with 127 points.

The Colombian women Tatiana Calderonmeanwhile, had a solid race, avoiding being involved in the many accidents, and qualified fifteenth.

Due to the many yellow flags, the drivers did not complete the 85 laps planned, but the management imposed a twenty-minute stopwatch after lap 60 to declare the winner.

