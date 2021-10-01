McLaren, Raikkonen’s single-seater at auction for millions of dollars

It was the fastest of the cars available in St. Moritz , but it was not the “richest”: for a handful of euros, the McLaren MP4-17 was beaten by another car during the auction of RM Sotheby’s , but found a new owner at one figure in any case stellar . The car was there technical basis for the World Cup in 2002 and 2003 , when he competed for the British team Kimi Raikkonen flanked by David Coulthard .

For 170 thousand euros, BMW wins

With several podium finishes in those two seasons, McLaren had a minimum price of 1.8 million euros and the figure was reached during the auction, ending up in the collection of the lucky one who managed to grab it. There Silver Arrow, However, did not set the sales record in the Swiss appointment. It has in fact been superseded by a much more “older” model: one Bmw 507 Roadster Series II from 1958, which was purchased at a price of 1.97 million euros. It is about a limited edition (252 units) which has spent its entire life in Switzerland and retained the original look and technique. He therefore played at home, one more reason for the interest of the buyers. In the same auction, McLaren was the second most expensive car at equal merit with a Porsche 959 Komfort from 1988, also valued at 1.8 million euros.

Two Porsches unsold

Eight of the cars sold exceeded one million euros in value, while the cheapest one to change hands was a just 85,000 euros: the off-road Hummer H1 Alpha (2006). Remained some cars unsold, including a 1966 Porsche 911 GT2 Clubsport and another model from the same family, but much younger having been produced in 2019. In any case, the St. Moritz event has – as often happens – moved big figures garnering the interest of many and wealthy collectors of four wheels.

