McLaren to investigate employee cyberbullying of Lewis Hamilton
The team McLaren from Formula 1announced through his social networks that he will investigate one of his employees for cyber bullying to the pilot of Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton.
Posts where you are singled out as a “fucking idiot” were made after responding to a tweet from the official account of the Formula 1 in december 2020. Just after the seven-time British champion was discharged after being infected by COVID-19before the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Just after the appointment of lewis hamilton What knight of englanda new publication appeared where it is supposedly written: “Oh, go f*** off! For having the fastest car on the grid. What the ****”.
In November 2021 a post appeared again, after the disqualification of the pilot of Mercedes during the classification Brazilian Grand Prixin which it is said that the team member McLaren wrote: “Damn, get in! What the fuck **, p ** “.
Faced with such accusations by users of social networks, the team based in Woking, Englandhe pointed out in his official account Twitter that: “We consider that these comments are completely at odds with our values and culture at McLaren. We take the matter very seriously and we are investigating how a priority”.
