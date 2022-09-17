MCU: 10 Movies That Almost Happened In The Infinity Saga

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is by far the biggest entertainment franchise in the world right now. What Kevin Feige did is totally unprecedented. Now with nearly 40 projects, the MCU is bigger than ever.

Long before any official announcement, several projects were in development during the Infinity Saga. Many of them ended up being cancelled, reused, or included as supporting characters in other films. If any of these movies had happened, the scope of the MCU.

10 runaways

A project based on the Runaways comic had been in development for a long time. First announced in 2008, the film was to be written by Brian K. Vaughan. In April 2010, Peter Sollett was hired as director with Drew Pearce joining the writing team, per Den of Geek. The movie, at one point, was supposed to be part of Phase 2, but Marvel Studios replaced it with Guardians of the Galaxy instead, according to THR.

After the Phase 3 projects were announced in 2014, Runaways was not absent but Kevin Feige maintained that the project was still in development and could be in Phase 4. Unfortunately, all development on the film has ceased and he has been repurposed as a TV series on Hulu. The series’ canonicity remains unclear, but a member of the team, Nico Minoru, will appear in the upcoming Spider-Man: Freshman Yearseries.

9 Namor: The Submarine

Long before his next appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Namor was originally set to get his own movie. In 2006, film development began with the film set to be one of the first Phase 1 projects.

Speaking about the film, via IGN, Feige said, “The show will be tempered by character. Our hero is caught between two worlds. That’s the heart of the story, and it’s that dichotomy that makes it so interesting. Unfortunately, the film never materialized due to rights issues with Universal and Legendary Pictures.

8 Ant-Man Prequel

Thanks to the quality of digital de-aging and especially in the Ant-Man films, Hank Pym actor Michael Douglas expressed interest in seeing Hank Pym’s origins after briefly discussing his past adventures in both films.

Speaking about the project with CinemaBlend, Douglas expressed his excitement, saying, “I’m ready. I’m ready. I need a good double. You know, I’ll find it, but now you can make me look 40 years younger, let’s do all the work! Director Peyton Reed also wanted to work on the project, but it never seemed to get past the concept stage.

7 Ka-Zar

In 2010, Collider reported that Marvel Studios was focusing on making low-budget movies based on some of their lesser-known characters for the MCU. One of them included Ka-Zar. Ka-Zar is one of Marvel’s earliest heroes, first adapted when the company was known as Timely Comics in 1936.

The movie would most likely have been based on the character’s second incarnation, Kevin Plunder, who is a Tarzan-like character stranded in the Savage Land. Unfortunately, no further news regarding the film came after the initial announcement.

6 Inhumans

Before the much-maligned Inhumans series aired on ABC, a proper film adaptation set in the MCU had been in development for several years. Black Panther writer Joe Robert Cole was hired to write the film, and the film was given a November 2, 2018 release date, with Vin Diesel attached in the lead role of Black Bolt, via HeroicHollywood.

Following delays in Phase 3, Inhumans was officially removed from its broadcast schedule and announced to be made into a television series on ABC instead. Anson Mount replaced Diesel as Black Bolt and reprized the role again in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

5 Edgar Wright’s Ant-Man

Edgar Wright began developing Ant-Man alongside Joe Cornish in 2003 and was officially announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2006 alongside Iron Man. Wright even directed a scene for the film that screened in 2012, featuring a variation of the final costume that appears in the 2015 film.

Unfortunately, Wright left the film over creative differences. Speaking upon its release, per IndieWire, Wright remarked, “I wanted to do a Marvel movie, but I don’t think they really wanted to do an Edgar Wright movie. One big thing that remained was the bulk of Wright’s script and the casting of Paul Rudd in the lead role.

4 war machines

Rhodey is unequivocally one of the most underrated characters in the MCU. Although he’s made numerous appearances throughout the franchise, it would have been nice to see him in more single-player stories.

Early in the MCU, a War Machine movie was in the works with Joe Robert Cole set to write the project, but it was unfortunately scrapped in favor of Iron Man 3, according to DiscussingFilm. Thankfully, Don Cheadle will continue to play the role with War Machine which is slated to appear in Secret Invasion, before headlining his own series with Armor Wars.

3 The Incredible Hulk 2

After the release of The Incredible Hulk, Edward Norton was signed on for sequels as well as a guest appearance in The Avengers. Norton was heavily involved in planning and writing the sequel, comparing his vision to Batman Begins and The Dark Knight. Unfortunately, Norton left and the role was recast with Mark Ruffalo.

Speaking about the experience with CinemaBlend, Norton said, ” […]they were like ‘This is what we want!’ It turned out that was not what they wanted. But I had a great time doing it. I got along very well with Kevin Feige. “Attempts at a Hulk sequel had moved very slowly due to rights issues with Universal over several years. With the rights now reverting to Marvel and Tim Roth returning in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, the chances of a sequel are much higher, especially with rumors of a World War Hulk movie.

2 Captain Britain

In 2017, Kevin Feige noted that a Captain Britain project was in the works during the Spider-Man: Homecoming press tour (via YouTube), saying “We’ve discussed it. There are a lot of actors coming to ask for the role, so we “will have to see. In 2018, Aint’t It Cool News reported that Guy Ritchie was set to direct a movie based on Captain Britain with auditions to be held at Pinewood Studios in November and December of that year.

No further news regarding the project had been made since, with the release most likely being moved to the multiverse saga due to COVID-19. Speaking to THR, Henry Cavill recently expressed his desire to play the hero, remarking: ” […]I’ve seen the various rumors about Captain Britain, and it would be a lot of fun to make a cool, modernized version of it. […]There’s something fun about it, and I love being British. »

1 Iron Man 4

Perhaps the saddest project to ever make this list, Iron Man 4 was a real possibility for a while after Iron Man 3. Regarding the future of the series, Shane Black spoke with ScreenRant in 2013, stating “Something tells me it won’t be, and [he] will be seen in a fourth or a fifth. »

In 2014, Robert Downey Jr. officially announced that a fourth movie was in the works on The Ellen Show. This plan ultimately fell through, with Marvel opting instead to have Downey appear as Stark in other films such as the Avengers films, as well as Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming.