MCU: 8 Phase 4 Rumors You Must Know!

2022 has started slow for superheroes, and although we’ve all had some fun with Peacemakerit seems that the cinematic year of cinecomics won’t really begin until the arrival of The Batman And Moon Knight. From that moment on, it looks like a really busy time for both DCEU than for the MCUbut it is on the latter that we will focus in this article.
ComicbookMovie scoured the web for rumors and rumors about Phase 4 of the MCU to bring you a definitive guide to what may be coming in the next few years, with potentially shocking and truly daring revelations …
8Mighty Thor will have its own solo movie
Natalie Portman will come back as Jane Foster in Thor: Love and Thunderwielding a refurbished Mjolnir like Mighty Thor. This is an exciting development for the character, although it will be temporary or permanent depending on how long the Oscar winner plans to be around; there are several rumors suggesting this is a change in the character’s status quo and that there are plans in place to keep him going for a long time, with even his own solo film in the works.
This film could be part of a large-scale project regarding works focusing on female superheroines, or it could materialize as a solo release on this new God of Thunder, if Chris Hemsworth will hang Stormbreaker for a while… There would still be room for two Thor in the MCU and we wouldn’t say no to either version, which would be nice to see each take a foothold in its own franchise.