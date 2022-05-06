MCU actors who do not know what will happen to their characters: Karen Gillan, Benedict Cumberbatch | Entertainment Cinema and Series

During an interview with ComicBook on September 21, 2021, actor Seth Green, who is Howard the Duck in the MCU, said that ‘Guardians of the Galaxy vol.3’ will focus on Gamora and Nebula, being a story about the sisters. .

However, it seems that one of them will not return in the following MCU projects, since the actress Karen Gillan shared on her Instagram on May 4, 2022 a photo in which she announced that she had finished filming as her character in the film that It will be out in May 2023 and it will probably be his last appearance.

“I don’t know if Nebula will come back later, it’s possible that this was her final chapter. And, if that is the case, I want to thank James Gunn for giving me such an interesting, complex and fascinating character. I have enjoyed this exploration more than any other character I have played. It was a tremendous decade.”

Although this actor officially joined the MCU with ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ (2021), the version of the arachnid he played was the same as his 2012 and 2014 Sony movies. With success and his return as Peter Parker fans have requested that his trilogy be completed; but apparently Andrew has other plans.

The 34-year-old, having been very busy with ‘Spider-Man,’ ‘Tick, Tick… BOOM!’, ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye,’ and ‘Under the Banner of Heaven,’ Garfield told Variety on 27 April that he will take a break from acting for a while and although he did not specify until when he will return, his statements cast doubt on his return as the Marvel superhero.

“I’m going to rest for a little while. I need to recalibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be and just be a bit of a person for a while. I just need to be a little normal for a while.”

With the premiere of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” in May 2022, the character is one of the most experienced Avengers left to take care of the Earth and even the multiverse, but having appeared in crossovers and even in “Spider-Man : No Way Home’, the actor seems to want a break from superhero adventures and Hollywood in general.

This was revealed to IGN by the 45-year-old actor at the premiere of the second Doctor Strange film on May 3, commenting that he is very busy with his career and his life as a father, so he plans to take a break from the performance.

The actor who plays the Avenger Clint Barton had his series ‘Hawkeye’ on Disney+ in 2021 and the story focused on leaving superhero adventures to have a normal life with his family, in addition to being the mentor of Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) .

During an interview with GamesRadar+ in November 2021, actor Jeremy Renner said that with the history of the series he had no idea what the future might hold for his character; but everything seems to indicate that the original Hawkeye will take his long-awaited retirement to make way for Kate Bishop as the new Avenger.

He came as a replacement for Edward Norton as Bruce Banner / Hulk in the MCU and although he has not had a solo movie, he has become one with the character; however, in April 2012 he confessed to Collider that his contract for six films with Marvel ended with ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and after his appearance in the Disney + series ‘She-Hulk’, everything seems to indicate that he will leave the character.

In a statement for Access Hollywood on the red carpet of ‘The Adam Project’ in March 2022, the actor spoke about his role in the series and hinted that he will pass the baton to the new generation and it will be the last that is seen of his Hulk.

“Tatiana Maslany is super legendary as She-Hulk. I’m passing her the ‘banner’ (banner in English as a pun on her last name). There are some really good, funny, great (and) long scenes between the professor (Hulk) and her. We’ve never seen the Hulk interact with people the way he does in the series. So it will be very interesting.”