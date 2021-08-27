MCU and the “Mephisto-Mania” – From Netflix to Spider-Man: No Way Home

The trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home brought back a theory that was never really dormant: Mephisto is coming in Marvel Cinematic Universe. Clues about the presence (or rumor about the arrival) of the character have been going on for years now: Mephisto, one of the Lords of Hell and main nemesis of Silver Surfer, has given a hard time in Marvel comics to a variety of heroes, including ours Peter Parker.

In particular, Mefisto and Peter are the protagonists of a particular storyline from which the upcoming film apparently seems to be based (and which we will deal with later); but the demon had already been given for certain in the series WandaVision before and in Loki then. A sort of morbidity has developed around the character over time, due to various factors: first of all, the need for the viewer to “replace” Thanos with another great (huge) villain able to combine the different storylines of the future stand-alone MCU films; but also the extreme charm of the character, a demon capable of using dark magical arts and master in the art of deception (just like Loki, one of the most loved characters of the moment, but in an extremely dark and obscure version).

Furthermore, Disney And Marvel seem to have wanted to ride the wave of the hysteria from Mephisto of the moment, even if it is difficult to understand where the easter egg begins and where the exaltation of the fans ends: since the first rumors, dating back to 2016, here is the whole story of the “Mephisto-Mania”!

MARVEL’S THE DEFENDERS

At the time of Marvel / Netflix series, There was a long discussion about the identity of the villain he was going to play Sigourney Weaver in the series The Defenders. Long before the series was released by Netflix, in fact, the participation of the actress was announced Alien without revealing the name of the person to whom he would have lent the face; among the various options, already in 2016, there was also a female version of Mephisto, a villain who, albeit in only a handful of occasions, had had to do in comics with Dare devil.

Even in Sigourney Weaver’s Mephisto there was a possible trait of union with the unfinished one Infinity Saga, also seen the connections in the comics between Mephisto And Thanos.

THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER

Still “toto-villain” was spoken of in more recent times, at the beginning of 2020, on the occasion of the not yet arrived in theaters Thor: Love and Thunder. The announcement of Christian Bale as the main villain of the film he was not accompanied by the revelation that the villain in question would be Gorr (information arrived only later): once again then the fandom became inflamed by betting that Bale would have dressed the role of the devil. Again, the theories prevailed over the simple identification of the character: Mephisto would have been present in Thor 4 because – according to fans – the film would also introduce Silver Surfer, historical nemesis of the demon, and Christian Bale had been seen as the perfect heir of the Thanos from Josh Brolin to embrace under his cloak all the “villainous” plots of the future of the MCU, especially in view of the upcoming series WandaVision.

WANDAVISION

And here we are, then, at the moment of the beginning of the real hysteria around Mephisto: fans have searched (and found, perhaps?) Continuous clues and references to the demon in the 9 episodes of the show aired on Disney + between January 15 and the March 5). In fact, it is difficult not to notice the mystical quotations that in many cases could refer to the character: from the 6 missing in various props of the episodes to the “particular” use of certain shades of Red (which actually also and above all refer to the Scarlet Witch), from demonic faces hidden in the wallpaper to some disturbing reflections in the mirrors, and so on.

In this case, the fan search is probably more justified: Mephisto And Wanda Maximoff they boast a “special” relationship, as in the comics the two children that the woman brings into the world thanks to her own magic are made up of some “pieces” of the soul of Mephisto, who in a famous storyline will return to take back what belongs to him leaving the woman in despair and effectively “eliminating” Tommy And Billy. The story is very complicated and summarizing it in a few lines is almost impossible: in any case, it should be noted that Tommy and Billy could in fact still hide ties with a Mephisto that we have never yet seen on the show or in the MCU, but that we do not feel. in reality to totally exclude from the plot of the series as we have seen it. Is Mephisto already among us?

LOKI

After the “disappointment” of not having seen Mephisto appear even in a post-believe scene WandaVision, the MCU increases the dose already from the first of the 6 episodes of Loki, who, almost making fun of the spectators, shows one stained glass window depicting a demon very similar to Mephisto. It was “only” about Sylvie, we will find out later, but that detail caused the fandom to discuss a lot, to the point that many came to think it had been added a posteriori on the wave of Mephisto-Mania of the public.

In fact, it remains to be emphasized that fans may simply have “guessed” the identity of the next big bad of the MCU, and that therefore the presence of Mephisto here and there would be understood as a forerunner for the arrival of the MCU with great fanfare. personage…

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME

Again, even in the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home the “devil” makes his reappearance: a sign shows the photograph of Peter Parker, under which reads the caption “Devil in Disguise“, The devil in disguise. Difficult to think that this is just a coincidence: once again, Marvel and Disney wanted to add fuel to the fire and fuel the debate around Mephisto … or, as we said above, simply prepare for its arrival.

Mephisto it could therefore appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home? The chances are much, much higher than you might think. The movie trailer shows us Peter and the Doctor Strange intent on erasing from the world with a spell the revelation of the true identity of Spider-Man, a dynamic that we also find in the comics; in the latter, however, it is Mephisto himself who, making a pact with Peter, proceeds to enact the magic. Not only that: in the same storyline, Mephisto will erase his involvement from Peter’s mind, convincing him that it was Strange who carried out the spell (to date, years later, the deception has not yet been revealed).

Fans have noticed that Strange doesn’t seem to be quite himself – maybe we’ll find out in the film that Mephisto replaced him? Or even, if we want to trust the aforementioned cartel, could it be Peter the Mephisto of his situation, determined to deceive Strange and make him recite that precise spell?