MCU and X-Men, what does Simon Kinberg think? “Kevin Feige knows what he’s doing”

The producer of Marvel’s FOX products and director of X-Men: Dark Phoenix Simon Kinberg recently commented on the addition of the mutants to the MCU’s roster of characters, singing the praises of Marvel Studios patron Kevin Feige.

Interviewed by IGN on the occasion of his new film, the spy movie with Jessica Chastain 355, Kinberg also answered questions about the passage of the X-Men under the auspices of Marvel Studios, and revealed that he knows nothing about the direction they intend to take.

“The honest answer is: I have no idea. But there is also one more thing to say about it, which is that Kevin Feige knows what he is doing with the MCU. I would say that after all he is the best producer in the history of cinema ” says, echoing the words of Ben Affleck, who a few months ago used the same name for the President of Marvel Studios “For real. I mean, if you go and see his work in detail, in terms of quality and commercial success, there is no one who could tell you otherwise.“.

And when the topic is about possible new interpreters of the characters, and a possible return of the old ones …

“I love those actors. I love them as people and as characters, so obviously there is a part of me that would be incredibly nostalgic and thrilled to see them.. And for sure, I find it hard to imagine another actor playing Wolverine other than Hugh Jackman, but after all, I couldn’t even imagine a different actor playing James Bond.” he claims “But I think there is an aspect of these characters that makes you say things like ‘But there have been a lot of noteworthy Hamlet over time’.. I think it’s kind of how Hugh felt at the end of Logan“.