MCU: Darcy Lewis’s character grew up thanks to … Natalie Portman

Kat Dennings he explained how his friendship with Natalie Portman changed its role in Thor. The 2011 film that introduced Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder to the big screen was also the debut in the franchise for Portman and Dennings. Portman played Jane Foster, the scientist who catches Thor’s attention when he arrives on Earth, while Dennings played his hilarious assistant Darcy Lewis. Both later also appeared in Thor: The Dark World, while their characters were not incorporated into Thor: Ragnarok, which in fact seemed to have spelled the end of their story arc in the MCU.

However, Dennings is about to make his big comeback in the franchise thanks to WandaVision, the first Marvel series available on Disney + that premiered three weeks ago. Based on what we know to date about the show, it appears that Darcy Lewis is working with SWORD and investigating Scarlet Witch and her mysterious new life with Vision in Westview. For her part, it was Dennings herself who claimed that her role in WandaVision it is much wider than initially expected.

Apparently, Dennings believed things would turn out differently with his first MCU film as well. Host of the Keep It podcast, Kat Dennings revealed that she and Natalie Portman they were friends before they found themselves working together in Thor, which ultimately led to the growth of her role in Kenneth Branagh’s film. Darcy was only supposed to appear in a handful of scenes, but thanks to her friendship with Portman, things then changed.

“Originally, the character of Darcy only had two scenes and was just an intern. Natalie and I were already friends. At the time of the audition I was really shy. When I showed up in front of the Marvel folks, Natalie wasn’t there yet. They were all very nice to me, but when Natalie arrived she sat on my lap and I think our friendship affected them somehow. So, little by little, Darcy became more and more involved in the events of the film. I remember thinking, “Why are they adding scenes to me?” This is what happened. To be honest, the magic of friendship is the reason I’m still here today. “