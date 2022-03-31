MCU Fans Gather On Social Media To Share Hilarious ‘Moon Knight’ Memes

ads

Marvel’s latest miniseries, Moon Knight, has finally arrived on Disney Plus, and fans can’t get enough of it.

Based on social media reactions alone, it’s clear that the premiere left quite an impression on viewers. From the ever-meek Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac) stealing the hearts of millions to Marc Spector (also Oscar Isaac) preparing audiences for what’s to come, there’s a lot for everyone to appreciate.

Now these days, most generations have a specific way of showing their appreciation for the entertainment industry, and that is through memes. Who doesn’t love a good meme or two? They convey short messages in the most precise way; besides, you laugh and we all know that laughing is good for the soul.

So, without further ado, check out 10 hilariously accurate Moon Knight memes below!

Source: Disney PlusPoor boy, he has no idea what is going on in his life.

MOON KNIGHT EPISODE 1 SPOILERS#MoonKnight—–nobody:steven grant every 5 seconds: pic.twitter.com/XxomLcjfin

— ethan ψ | moon knight spoilers (@wandapilots) March 30, 2022

Due to his DID, Steven is constantly dealing with his life; he never seems to understand what is going on around him and often gets into unnecessary trouble. Hopefully things will get easier for our favorite Brit!

Steven did NOT want to participate in the conversation through the looking glass.

WHO DID THIS LMAO #MoonKnight pic.twitter.com/ZZAjN5dzwT

— ُtiff (@MKNlGHT) March 30, 2022

Once Marc emerges through the mirror in the museum and asks for control, Steven is only seconds away from passing out. Honestly, if we were in a similar situation, we would have reacted the same way, running for our lives and assuming it was just a dream.

The Steven Grant fan club is here to stay at the MCU.

protect my bby steven grant at all costs #MoonKnight pic.twitter.com/ixQgSy2uPX

— kay ‎🌙 stream moonknight (@marveImischief) March 30, 2022

After the first episode of Moon Knight, the Steven Grant fan club sprung up on social media and it doesn’t look like they’re going away anytime soon. He’s so weird and adorable, so how could anyone not want to support him?

This pretty much sums up the premiere of ‘Moon Knight’.

LITERALLY MARC AND STEVEN IN EPISODE 1 #MoonKnight pic.twitter.com/jHoMnNT8YW

— Ken (@wandaslizzie) March 30, 2022

When Marc starts interacting with Steven through the looking glass, we’re not going to lie, we were terrified. If you’ve ever seen Black Swan, Moon Knight definitely brought back memories of Natalie Portman’s intense hallucination scenes.

Steven ran more in an episode of ‘Moon Knight’ than we did in a year.

#MoonKnight episode one recap pic.twitter.com/5pn5HOzafi

— Tabitha ☾ (@cinedruig) March 30, 2022

Poor Steven is doing his best, but at least he’s in good shape to keep running from danger so often! If it were us, we’d barely reach 10 feet before collapsing to the ground and gasping for air. so tragic

Even we knew that the double-finned fish was not Gus!

Spoilers with context 💀 pic.twitter.com/dq9XecdpQW

— Katelyn || BLM (@_Loose_Goose_) March 30, 2022

Did anyone else immediately think of the Cheddar impostor from Brooklyn Nine-Nine when Steven notices his goldfish suddenly has two fins? It’s the perfect callback, and Steven reminded us a lot of Holt during that time.

This is literally what happened in ‘Moon Knight’.

“Give me control, Steven” #MoonKnight pic.twitter.com/DOw4FO1y3D

— ُtiff (@MKNlGHT) March 30, 2022

If you haven’t been able to watch the first episode of Moon Knight, this is the most accurate depiction of one of the final scenes. Nothing more to say except that we commend the accuracy and hope to see more tweets like this in the future!

We must protect Phase 4 animals at all costs.

The four horsemen of phase 4! #MoonKnight pic.twitter.com/zMdPERJu0v

— 𝚁𝚎𝚋𝚎𝚌𝚌𝚊🥀 (@Rebecca_Barn3s) March 30, 2022

Now, we know that DC has the Legion of Super Pets, but what about Marvel? Alligator Loki, Morris, Lucky the Pizza Dog, and Gus are four of the most iconic and beloved characters from Phase 4 thus far. Let’s get them to join forces and kick some butt!

Arthur Harrow is a peculiar individual.

// #MoonKnight spoilers ——“There is chaos in you” sir, you are walking around with broken glass in your shoes at 9am on a Thursday, not someone to talk to pic.twitter.com/M6Og5EPfOm

— kenny (@bvckystjames) March 31, 2022

The opening scene of Moon Knight literally shows Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) smashing a glass and then walking around with the sharp shards in his shoes; however, he has a look of fear when he comes face to face with Steven. … Make it make sense!

We can all agree that Donna is the most annoying character.

// #moonknight spoilers ……. we’ve only had donna for a day but if something happened to her she wouldn’t feel bad at all pic.twitter.com/RNv58DaCGS

— meter | Moon Knight Era (@MateoPotato_sk) March 30, 2022

By the time Donna (Lucy Thackeray) hits the screen, she’s a complete jerk to Steven. She’s pretty petty, and we couldn’t care less what she gets into; however, we hope that one day she will meet Marc and he will put her in her place.

New episodes of Moon Knight drop every Wednesday on Disney Plus.

