MCU: Reveal new image of Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth in “Love in Thunder” | Film and Television

This year the fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe they will have several gifts from the studio, and without a doubt one of them is the next premiere of “Thor: Love in Thunder” and although there have been few images that have been shared with us, after so many unknowns they revealed the first clear image of the new character of Natalie Portman.

It was through a magazine publication Empire what Marvel Studios He decided to share the new image, which managed to impact all his loyal followers.

In the new image you can get a closer look at Natalie’s outfit, looking much more flattering from Hemsworth’s new ’80s-inspired blue and yellow suit. Jane Foster of Portman and his new muscular arms.

Let us remember that a couple of weeks ago the first trailer of the film was shared, however it was a very small sample of the character that we could appreciate, with Natalie holding “Thor’s” hammer as she seemed to be getting ready for a battlewith a helmet that covered half of his face.





Thor's costumes have changed In this new image, it appears that the suit seen in that illustration is different from the one seen in previously leaked photos of his appearance. Although what has stood out the most so far are the muscular arms that the two actors show. Added to them, at Jane's first glance, a characteristic object of the suit could be observed: the classic comics helmet. And it is that during the advance you can see the character of Portman wearing his helmet adorned with eagles, so it is expected that in the film, Hemsworth, especially after his director, Taika Waititi confess that the film is based a lot on the comics.





After so many unknowns, all that remains is to wait for the premiere of “Thor: Love in Thunder” next July 7 to see if the theories that have been made regarding his new appearance will be confirmed.