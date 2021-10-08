MCU, Thor is now part of four groups: here are which ones

In the beginning it was the Avengers, yes, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe It is not limited to the group founded during the film released in 2011: the Disney franchise consists of more of a lineup put more by its protagonists, with most of these united by an element that, apparently, enjoys incredible popularity.

We are talking about Thor: the character of Chris Hemsworth is in fact part of four groups, the last of which formed just a few days ago and baptized Guardians of the Multiverse (by the way: here is our review of the season finale of What If …?). But what are the other three formations that include the God of Thunder?

The first is obviously that of the Avengers, of which Thor is one of the founders; the second dates back to the time of Thor: Ragnarok and can count on the aforementioned God of Thunder, but also on Loki, Hulk and Valkyrie: we’re talking about the Revengers set up to defeat Hela; last but not least those that everyone already knows as Asguardians of the Galaxy, namely the group of Guardians of the Galaxy with the addition of our divinity equipped with a hammer formed after the defeat of Thanos.

Loading... Advertisements

Who knows what good Thor may not create additional teams in the future! In the meantime, let us know your favorite formation in the comments. A few days ago, meanwhile, Marvel fans blamed Thanos for the social blackout.