MCU: Top Ten Saddest Moments From Movies, Including No Way Home

L’Marvel Cinematic Universe stands for action, special effects and fun on the stage. Who loves theMCU he is fond of his energetic and funny characters. Film after film, the superheroes of the franchise conquer audiences, but not just because of their powers. It is the innermost facets, the weaknesses of these seemingly indestructible creatures that thrill fans. Undeniably, emotions are an essential component of films Marvel.

In particular, there are scenes that manage to deeply touch the audience: the death of a hero, the departure of a character forever, an unexpected farewell. Here is a list that includes ten extremely sad scenes from the movies and series MCU. Obviously, references to Spider-Man: No Way Home.