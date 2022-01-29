MCU: Top Ten Saddest Moments From Movies, Including No Way Home

L’Marvel Cinematic Universe stands for action, special effects and fun on the stage. Who loves theMCU he is fond of his energetic and funny characters. Film after film, the superheroes of the franchise conquer audiences, but not just because of their powers. It is the innermost facets, the weaknesses of these seemingly indestructible creatures that thrill fans. Undeniably, emotions are an essential component of films Marvel.
In particular, there are scenes that manage to deeply touch the audience: the death of a hero, the departure of a character forever, an unexpected farewell. Here is a list that includes ten extremely sad scenes from the movies and series MCU. Obviously, references to Spider-Man: No Way Home.
10Tony Stark’s death
Iron Man he has come face to face with death on several occasions. THEn particular, in the first film by Avengers he threw himself into space to stop the army of Loki, barely surviving its fallout on Earth.
Despite the success of the previous ones, the last attempt at sacrifice was the fatal one for Stark: the hero dies in Avengers: Endagame, when using the Infinity Gauntlet by Thanos and brings back to life all those who were missing. Sacrificing himself once again, Iron Man manages to save many other lives. The sequence is particularly moving for the world MCU because it allows you to re-evaluate the character of Robert Downey Jr., who shows himself to be selfish for much of the film.