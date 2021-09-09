MCU: Will we see three new weapons more powerful than Mjolnir in Phase 4?







There Phase 4 of the MCU has introduced, and will continue to introduce, three new weapons that may prove to be more powerful than the Mjolnir from Thor. But what are they? Let’s see them specifically.

The first weapon is represented, of course, by Ten Rings by Shang-Chi officially introduced in Destin Daniel Cretton’s film currently in our cinemas. These are immensely powerful alien relics, which in the comics – as well as in the film, despite the redesign – are wielded by the Mandarin. The rings are described as “stronger than anything else in the universe”. In the comics, it’s never made clear that they’re more powerful than Mjolnir, but it looks like they will be in the MCU instead.







We then move on to Ebon Blade, which will be introduced in the highly anticipated Eternals through the character of Black Knight, played by Kit Harington. In the comics, Black Knight wields an incredibly powerful weapon, called the Ebon Blade, which was made from a meteor that fell to Earth during the Middle Ages. The comic version of the sword is endowed with several rather impressive powers, including the ability to deflect most of the magic, cut almost anything, and even prevent the wielder from dying. However, it is also “marked” by a deadly curse, which over time tends to slowly corrupt its owner.

Finally, we have All-Black, the necro-sword that could be introduced in Thor: Love and Thunder and that it should be wielded by Gorr the butcher of the gods, the villain played by Christian Bale. A bloodthirsty assassin bent on destroying all gods, Gorr first came to power just after conquering All-Black, which had previously been wielded by Knull, the King in Black. The sword contains the power of the Celestials themselves. , capable of killing anything and even summoning powerful dark magic. If the Gorr of the MCU will indeed wield the same sword, then it is almost certain that the powerful object will have repercussions for the future Phase 4 of the large-scale MCU.