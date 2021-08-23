Me against You – The film: The mystery of the enchanted school overwhelms the Italian box office, beaten Fast 9

Me against You – The movie: The mystery of the enchanted school overwhelms the Italian box office by beating Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga.

Me Against You The Film – The mystery of the Enchanted School: Sofia Scalia and Luigi Calagna in one scene

Where the American blockbusters have not arrived, he has thought about it Me Against You The Film – The Mystery of the Enchanted School which recorded a terrific collection at Italian box office summer surpassing two million in five days. The duo made up of Luigi Calagna and Sofia Scalia, aka Sofì and Luì, aims to replicate the incredible numbers of their first film, The Revenge of Mr. S, which in 2020 raised almost ten million euros and for the moment reaches two million and 178 thousand euros from 423 screens, of which one million and 133 thousand euros collected only over the weekend.

But this is also the weekend of the Italian release of Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga, the ninth chapter of the automotive saga with Vin Diesel long awaited by fans. Here is our review of Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga, which exceeds two million and 242 euros in total revenue from 422 screens, of which 894,000 over the weekend.

In free fall the former number one, The Suicide Squad – Missione Suicida, cinecomic DC directed by James Gunn who, after a debut just over 1.2 million, collects only 169 thousand euros, reaching a total of 1.5 million.

Free Guy is also down – a playful hero who, two weeks after his release, collects 156,000 euros, which brings him close to 500,000 euros in total. Here is our review of Free Guy – Play Hero, a big toy directed by Shawn Levy that sees star Ryan Reynolds as a bank clerk who discovers he is a character in a multiplayer online game called Free City. Another 19 million takings bring the film to a total of 58.8 million, not bad given the contemporary situation of theaters.

Only 65,000 gross for the Disney-ranked adventure Jungle Cruise. The film with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt reaches a total of 1.5 million euros four weeks after its release. Here is our review of Jungle Cruise, which sees English Lily (played by Emily Blunt) on a mission in the Amazon rainforest after recruiting Frank (Dwayne Johnson) to guide her along the river with La Quila, his dilapidated but fascinating boat. .