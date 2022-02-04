“Me and Christian, between Nick Cave and Al Pacino”

ROME – The camel-colored coat. The hair pulled back. The gait. The cold gaze. One of the most dazzling things of Christian, the new Sky series? No doubt: the boss Lino played by Giordano De Plano, a character who seems to come out of an episode of The Sopranos and that, episode after episode, takes the stage more and more. “It strikes me to hear about Lino from others”he reflects on the phone, “But I confess without false modesty: looking at Christian I felt a deep pride in everyone’s work.” Roman, born in 1973, De Plano made his debut twenty years ago with Paz! by Renato De Maria and has always divided between cinema and TV, between Antimafia squad until the debut of the D’Innocenzo brothers, The land of enoughbut the role of Lino is already one of his best things: «The banality of evil? I would say more the fragility of evil … “.

THE ROLE – “Where do we start from? How did I create Lino? Then with Stefano (Lodovichi, showrunner of the series, nda) we started from some suggestions, from images that we also exchanged via WhatsApp. The first was certainly the figure of Nick Cave, with this long hair falling down his neck, the tight suits and always very elegant. Tall and thin like me, but always a little sinister. The second was Robert De Niro in Cape Fear – The promontory of fear by Martin Scorsese, also with backward hair. The third? Daniel Day-Lewis in Gangs of New Yorkan authoritarian and violent leader, but also with human implications… ».

THE ITEM – “I think there are so many ways to be able to find a character. In the case of Lino in Christian I also needed a stage dress: the coat that Veronica Fragola, the costume designer, found. As soon as I wore it, I began to feel Lino too. I felt his posture, his mood, his pace. Lino has an obsession with power and control because he is actually trying to fill a family void: he is an orphan, his father was a murdered petty criminal, his mother a drug addict. If you notice, Lino changes a lot during the episodes when he has to deal with different people: Christian, Davide, Italy, his wife ».

THE ELECTRICITY – “When did I realize I wanted to do this job? I attended the Roberto Rossellini Cine-TV Institute in Rome. I went in to be a cartoonist. At the time my myth was Andrea Pazienza, curious that I would then end up in Paz by Renato De Maria. I was fifteen and I dreamed it would become my future, but I already loved cinema thanks to my grandfather. At school the cinema history teacher, Enzo Civitareale, occasionally took us to a classroom where there was a television with VHS. One day he set That dog day afternoon by Sidney Lumet with Al Pacino and John Cazale. It was an epiphany. I remember at the end of the film I was silent and I said to myself: “But I want to do that stuff over there”. And from there began a dialogue with Civitareale, who one day told me: “But do you know that you Giordano with that face maybe then try ‘?”. And from there I never came back… ».

MY MYTHS # 1 – “My myths? Are so many. I could mention Volonté, Sordi, Mastroianni, Manfredi, but I choose two that are less celebrated and deserve rediscovery. The first is Montgomery Clift, who had the good fortune and misfortune to be of the same generation as Marlon Brando and James Dean. Clift had an incredible fragility, he was a sort of crasis between Dean and Brando. He represented the actor par excellence of the Method and for a long time I had the myth of the Method so much that at a certain point I had planned to leave for New York immediately after completing my military service. Instead I could not, but I remember that a friend brought me a flyer that she had found in a street in Rome where it was said that a certain Francesca De Sapio was teaching the Method. She was true, she too had been a pupil of Strasberg and a classmate of Pacino. Acting as a profession began there ».

THE CARREER – “I’ve done a lot of things in my career, since Antimafia squad to the first film by the D’Innocenzo brothers, The land of enough, and I do not deny anything, on the contrary, I think it took me everything to get here. Nothing came randomly. Never. Everything, right or wrong, always came when it was supposed to and today I can say that I have a certain awareness on set. In Christian I got along very well with the younger actors, from Gabriel Montesi to Antonio Bannò, but I must say that each actor brought something, put in an extra piece that in the end went to form the mosaic. The future? I don’t know, but I’d like the role of Lino to represent a sort of watershed in my career… ».

MY MYTHS # 2 – “Here is the second myth: John Cazale. An extraordinary actor. De Niro and Pacino in the seventies lined up to see him at the theater. It was like he was an older brother to Pacino who wanted to work with him because his presence raised the bar for acting. Cazale has only made five films and they have all been nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture: The Godfather, The Conversation, The Godfather – Part II, Dog Day Afternoon And The hunter. When he was cast for The hunter in 1977 he was already ill and the producers did not want him so as not to risk it. Cimino told the producer that he wasn’t going to make the film and De Niro secretly took out the insurance. When he died, in 1978, he was Meryl Streep’s partner… ».

THE FILM – «A film that I recommend to readers of Hot Corn? So, recently I saw a little-known film, one of the few that Al Pacino always has some difficulty talking about: Cruising by William Friedkin. Pacino plays a cop who infiltrates the gay community of New York to find a serial killer. It came out in 1980, at a time when people started talking about AIDS and it is an incredible work, it almost seems like a documentary for how Friedkin shot some scenes. It’s not easy to find, it doesn’t exist in streaming and I had to buy the English Blu-ray edition. If you love Friedkin – a director whom I consider enormous – then I also recommend seeing Friedkin Uncut by Francesco Zippel (available on CHILI here, nda), a unique documentary that tells about him and his cinema… ».