News

“Me, between Doc, Summertime and Denzel Washington”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

MILAN – How much has your life changed in the last two years? A lot, a lot, and this is precisely the first question we asked Alberto Malanchino, guest of our Hot Corner in Milan, in Corso Magenta, inside Fragrans in fabula. A dialogue with Andrea Morandi that starts from the two series that made him famous, Doc – In your hands And Summertime, but which then continues on other tracks, speaking of Scrubs, passing through his favorite actors (read Denzel Washington and Pierfrancesco Favino), for a small film that became big (Easy Living) and that dinner where he would even invite Charlemagne and Jim Carrey. Find this (and much more) in our interview.

  • Here the meeting with Alberto Malanchino:


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

746
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
580
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
556
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
549
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
547
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
542
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
538
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
537
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
536
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top