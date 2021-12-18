“Me, doctor without Green Pass. Now I self-report” – Chronicle

Limbiate (Monza and Brianza) – Family doctor reports himself: “I’m working with the expired Green pass. I am waiting for someone to come and stop me, to whom I will pass my current 1,800 patients. ” Luciano Camerra he has been a general practitioner for 37 years, practices his profession in Limbiate and, like many of his colleagues, has been and still is on the “front line” against Covid. As a healthcare professional, he has already booked the third dose. But he can only receive on 21 December, while from 15 December he would have had to suspend his activity.

“According to the law, today the undersigned and our 2 secretaries should stay at home, so we self-report” he wrote Thursday in a public post on Facebook. “Since the obligation of the third dose for health professionals has started, we have also tried to let us anticipate the third dose, but as all the vaccination hubs are full (the staff is reduced to the bone and waiting times are a couple of hours), the answer for all 3 was negative. Now I should stop working, ignore the 62 requests that have not yet been processed this afternoon, cancel all the appointments of a full agenda from today to December 21st, finally take a well-deserved rest period and send the my 1,800 clients (that there are not so many doctors and we have to break the ceiling of 1,500 as if nothing had happened) “.









But he didn’t , and it’s remained in his clinic, where he continues to visit patients. “On November 26th I made the reservation for the third dose and, despite using the channel reserved for healthcare professionals, I got the appointment almost a month later, on December 21st. But at the moment I didn’t worry, because I still had the Green Pass valid for 12 months. Subsequently, with the government decrees, both the reduction of the validity of the Green Pass from 12 to 9 months and the obligation of vaccine (therefore also a third dose) for health workers were introduced from 15 December “.

“So we found ourselves in this mess – continues Dr. Luciano Camerra -. I asked one of my collaborators to verify by telephone the possibility of vaccinating without an appointment, to avoid an empty trip with a consequent waste of time, which we do not have, and she was told not to show up “. From Ats Brianza however, they specify that “all health workers, as well as teachers and law enforcement, can access the anti-Covid vaccination service without reservation from Monday to Friday from 3 to 6 pm, on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 to 6” .







