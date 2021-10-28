“Me, Mars and Nicolas Cage”

Leo Ortolani knows comedy and knows comedy times. He is a master at what he does. In his works, there is a complete, very careful vision of the narrative mechanisms and of the drawing. In Blue Sunset, his new comic published by Feltrinelli Comics, there are pages and pages of very subtle, perfect jokes, which know how to engage and relaunch, and which manage to hold together the various parts of the story and stretch the fragile thread of the rhythm. «Mars, for us, is the last frontier: getting there seems difficult, but above all always difficult to get there safe and sound. We have already been to the Moon, it is true: and it was a very important step, but it is not like arriving on another planet ».

Blue Sunset it is not a book about a journey, but about an astronaut’s decision to stay and not leave. Because obsessed with an idea, convinced that he can find something even where there seems to be nothing.

Feltrinelli Comics

Man, for space exploration, is fundamental. Because, explains Ortolani, «he manages to have a lateral perspective on things. Tommaso Ghidini, engineer of the European Space Agency, said so too. Man can intuit, he can see the solutions, especially when he is directly involved in certain situations ». So we are halfway: between scientific dissemination and pure entertainment. Blue Sunset he knows how to slow down, he knows how to exploit the silences of settings and close-ups, and he knows how to turn to more delicate tones and themes. It is a set of checks and balances.

On the one hand, space, Mars, absolute nothingness; on the other an extreme and intelligent irony, which has the face of Nicolas Cage. “I love him,” says Ortolani. “For me he is an extraordinary actor; he can do anything, any movie; never backs down. And then he always believes in it. It makes me laugh that I was able to draw it ». But on Mars there is also life: and it has the shape of a beautiful woman. It’s the unconscious, the cartoonist suggests. “Maybe it’s up to me, I don’t know. Today it doesn’t make much sense to go to Mars: it is not a habitable planet, and there are still many problems to be solved in order to do so. It is just another step to climb to move forward ».

But there is a new enthusiasm.

Absolutely. There is a good competition: no longer between the United States and Russia, as it once was; but between private companies and individual states. Then, probably, we will come to collaborate, as has already happened. Together we go faster.

So it all comes down to this? “Unity is strength”?

We are certainly social animals, and I tell you that I am an extremely lonely person. Alone, I realize what I know how to accomplish. But if I didn’t have a social life, if I didn’t feel emotions, I wouldn’t have anything to tell. Contact with others is necessary. In Blue Sunset, however, collaboration between people is almost put aside.

Because?

Because I wanted to focus on something else: on the act of faith that the protagonist makes. While everyone understands that Mars has enormous limits, he decides to stay.

Is it so important to believe it?

In my opinion, even when everything goes wrong, when you risk dying and everything wrong, if you continue to have faith you can do it and you can change the course of your destiny. And going to Mars today is just that: it’s an act of faith. We know we’ll get there, but we don’t know how.

Cartoonists and cartoonists are already there.

The imagination is always ahead, it takes another step. The things that have been imagined have often also been realized. Sometimes it’s just a matter of time. I always give my grandmother’s example. In 1903, when she was born, there was the first flight of the Wright brothers, and in 2003, when she died, the International Space Station was already operational. For me this is an incredible thing: in a century, we have gone from turkey flights, as Guccini would say, to spacewalks.

Have you always had this passion for space?

Yes, always. In ’76, when I was 9, it went on the air Space 1999. And for me it was a real revelation. I’m not talking about the American series, but the English one. It was at that moment that my characters were born.

Feltrinelli Comics

In what sense?

I wanted to draw the protagonists of Space 1999, but not knowing how to make human faces, I made these monkey faces. It was the space that gave me the chance to become a cartoonist.

What attracts you?

Anything that leads outside the norm has always fascinated me a lot. When I was contacted by the Space Agency, it was like making a dream come true for me. I met William Shatner at a convention, but in recent years I have been able to meet real astronauts.

How did you feel when you saw Rat-Man in space?

I was moved. That was the first time a comic was sent into orbit. And then I went back with Moon 2069.

On television and in the cinema, there is a return to science fiction.

In my opinion no. In my opinion, in fact, they are just looking for stories for their series and their films, and things are used that, in some way, have already been used years ago. I do not know. Even in the world of comics, the focus is elsewhere: to much more personal stories, for example.

Could publishing so many intimate comics be a problem for the rest of the market?

I am not against it. If someone has something to say, even a personal story, that’s fine. In theory, even a story in which nothing happens, if told well, can become interesting. Because it can take on very special meanings, and because it can show something new and different.

Isn’t that a bit of a limit?

If you’re 20, you can’t help but talk about first loves and first experiences. It is important to know how to tell it, and even those can be good comics: there are no limits, in this sense.

So what is more important, the form or the content?

Both are fundamental, form and content. Sometimes, the content is not enough and the form becomes indispensable, because it can make everything more exciting. Anyone who makes comic stories, and I’m talking about complete authors, has to find a balance between these two elements. The Fumettibrutti trilogy could only be told in this way, only in this style; and then it is its story and it works: because it enters you and excites you.

What is the artist’s lair?

Once I thought I could be a cartoonist anywhere and anytime. But it is not like that. Let me explain. I can draw anywhere, but to write I have to have my place. My lair, in fact.

Loading... Advertisements

Feltrinelli Comics

What do you need?

I have to feed on stories, films, videos. And above all I have to be alone. And this thing I can only do in my den, in our old apartment, where I have filled the bookshelves with comics and have space to be able to move. I don’t live there, beware: I have a sofa bed, but I don’t use it; it is covered with papers, sketches, sketches.

Don’t you ever think about taking a break?

In recent years, it has happened twice. But I don’t know how to sit still. And so I started writing a miniseries on my own, without a publisher.

Are you afraid of inactivity?

I just never stopped. Not even as a kid. I’ve always done comics and I’ve always drawn. It is my way of being. If you stop me, even just for a month, after a while I break my balls.

You can’t do without it.

The satisfaction it gives to find the right line, draw a cartoon and close a new story is incredible. It can become a real addiction. My daughters also tell me this; you see it when my head is elsewhere. I can’t go on vacation, also because I’ve already been everywhere: in the Old West, on Mars; I traveled without ever moving. In my opinion, it’s about finding a new balance. And maybe, one day, I’ll find it. But I can’t change.

No?

I am 54 years old. This, making comics, telling my stories, is all I have: it’s my way of life. I’m not just talking about satisfaction, attention; I’m talking about happiness.

When you finish a story, do you miss your characters?

I have to tell the truth, no. Rat-Man is always there because I’ve been working on it for twenty years: putting it completely aside would make no sense. It has become a symbol. But I have nothing to add. Someone else, in my place, would have made a sequel: I know. Not me. I’m more interested in working on a story about Valker.

Because?

There are things you do because you want to do them, because you like them. You use characters because it makes sense to use them, because they fit perfectly into the story you want to tell. In the miniseries I’m doing, for example, there are Aldo and Giuda because they are perfect for what I mean.

But isn’t Rat-Man your alter-ego a bit?

All the characters I have created are my emanations. Rat-Man is not the only one. Also in this story, in “Blu Tramonto”, there is a lot of me in every character. And that’s the way it is, I think, for all authors. If you add all these pieces together, however, you don’t get the complete person. Some things are missing. The shadows are missing, the more difficult sides are missing; the most intimate aspect is missing.

You told me about Valker.

I’m interested in taking it back because I’m like that too. I too, at times, am hard, especially with myself; and I do not admit errors and delays. If I hadn’t had this determination, I would never have been able to finish the Rat-Man series.

Have you ever thought about being an editor for someone else?

No. I want to make my own stories. I am not able to follow multiple paths; I only know one, and it’s the tough road I had to follow for Rat-Man. I am unable to handle other authors.

Do your daughters read your comics?

When a friend of theirs asks about me, they tell me and I’m happy. And they are aware of my, shall we say, “fame”. Then when I went to Fedez, they were very happy. But they are not readers. They are part of that generation that spends all their time staring at the smartphone. What they have to say they say through the chats, TikTok, the stories. They never disconnect.

Never?

Never. On the one hand, of course, it’s fascinating. But on the other hand it is truly terrifying. A few weeks ago, I decided to leave social media; I gave the management of my pages to Marcello Cavalli, who is a friend and who is a social media manager.

Why did you do that?

Because I realized that I was too immersed in this reality. I’m one of those people who never hold back, and who talk to everyone. I enjoy interacting with readers. Once, I replied to paper letters with other paper letters. But doing it on social media becomes all-encompassing. And I can’t get an author profile; I am, basically, the desk mate. If you talk to me, I don’t go to the chair. We are equal, on the same level: and this too, I discovered, is not good.

How did your daughters react?

I was shocked by this choice. So, they asked me, are you not coming back? For them, social networks are an extension of their being. But they have never known a life without a cell phone. I do.

And what did you understand?

That if you can’t manage relationships, especially online, you are constantly having problems. I saw it with my daughters. I’m fine now. Also because the people I know, and with whom I want to talk, have my contacts. I went through a particular moment, mine, in which I was not at my best; and I took refuge online. Demanding your happiness from chats is a trap. First of all, why don’t you solve your problems. And then why you can’t live.

What would you like to do now? A novel?

Not a novel, because I’m not a writer. “Two daughters and other ferocious animals” (Bao Publishing) does not count: that is, essentially, a collection of letters. The thing I’d like to do now is to tackle film or television writing. Now, with all these new platforms, it could be easier.

Leo Ortolani is one of the guests of the new edition of Lucca Comics and Games. On October 31st, at 12:30, he will present Blu Tramonto with Licia Troisi and Fabrizio Zucchini (Italian Space Agency).

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io