“Me, sick for a year and semi paralyzed because of Covid”

PIOVE DI SACCO – L ‘Piove di Sacco hospital it has always been his second home, since 2017 when he arrived there as a health and social worker. In this last year, however, wards and departments have lived on the other side of the fence. “I invite everyone to get vaccinated, Covid is an ugly beast and I sincerely thank the doctors and wards of the Piove hospital who supported and treated me in these over 12 months of illness”. Vito Scarparo, 59-year-old native of Anguillara Veneta who now lives in Cavarzere, is still moved when he tells the odyssey he has been experiencing for more than a year due to Covid.

He contracted the disease at the end of November 2020, probably during hospital service despite having used all the devices provided: “Once I discovered the positivity, I was obviously at my home in Cavarzere, but my health conditions worsened, so much so that I had been hospitalized on December 6 at Medicine Covid in Piove due to a feverish form – says Vito – Back home still positive, on December 18 I felt a strong tachycardia, then other milder phenomena and so I was taken back to hospital, where following the results of Covid I also had a pulmonary embolism just before Christmas ».

On January 10 of this year Scarparo is negative, but his health is still not optimal, so much so that he suffers a blockage of the urinary tract which is then overcome. With a lot of willpower he resumed his work as a health and social worker, in mid-February 2021. “One week after my return, another tile falls on my head – he adds – I felt a continuous tingling on my feet, which made it difficult for me to walk, so much so that I had to resort to medical care again, this time from the Neurology department. And the diagnosis was worse than the previous ones: I was diagnosed with one myelitis from Covid “.

For the 59-year-old, therefore, a new and prolonged hospitalization, first in Neurology and then in Rehabilitation. “They were two difficult months, because practically Covid had caused me a paresis of the lower limbs, in essence I was paralyzed totally – underlines Scarparo – The doctors and colleagues of the two departments took my situation to heart, as well as from a medical point of view, also from that psychological, because I was really very prostrate by this story that happened to me ».

Vito, however, is not a man who loses heart and, having returned home and supported by his wife Monica and their children Massimiliano and Damiano, is continuing his convalescence and slowly tries to return to normal. “I feel like a bud that slowly grows and develops, a sort of second life that the Lord has given me and for this I can’t wait to be able to go back to doing my job in the emergency room in Piove di Sacco, where I am. since 2017 after having worked in some RSA of Padua ».

Today, almost at the end of his ordeal linked to Covid, he feels compelled to make an appeal: “I am for the freedom of choice, but believe me, the vaccine it’s the only weapon we have at our disposal. Today, if I had contracted the virus after the vaccine, the doctors also confirmed to me that I would not have had all the consequences that I had to suffer. And I am truly grateful to everyone: doctors, nurses, oss colleagues, but also to the stretcher bearers of the Piove hospital that I have been able to experience on the other side of the fence in these long months. A mix of professionalism and humanity which with Covid, with the wards closed to visits, are two necessary ingredients and which at the Immaculate Conception are well present in all departments ».