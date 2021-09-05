Me Time: Regina Hall joins Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg in the cast of the Netflix comedy

Regina Hall joined the cast of the comedy Netflix, Me Time, with Kevin Hart And Mark Wahlberg.

John Hamburg (Just him?, … And finally Polly arrives) will write, direct and produce the film with his Particular Pictures and HartBeat Productions.

Me Time follows the story of a stay-at-home dad (Kevin Hart) who finds himself with some free time for the first time in years while his wife and children are away. The protagonist will contact his former best friend (Mark Wahlberg) for a wild weekend that could turn his life upside down.

Regina Hall is one of the protagonists of the series Amazon Prime Video, Nine Perfect Strangers. The actress, also appeared on the show Black Monday alongside Don Cheadle, will soon be the protagonist and executive producer of the occult drama master’s degree and comedy Honk For Jesus, Save Your Soul.

Loading... Advertisements

Lauren Hennessey she will be executive producer of Me Time with Mark Moran And Patricia Braga by HartBeat e Joe Gatta.

Mark Wahlberg, than with the action comedy Spenser Confidential garnered 85 million views in its first four weeks, will continue to work with Netflix. We will see the actor soon in the adaptation of Uncharted, of the Sony (2022), and in Arthur the King of the Lionsgate.

Me Time is part of the new multi-year agreement of Hart and his HartBeat Production with Netflix. The streamer will produce four feature films starring Kevin Hart.

Keep following us on NerdPool.it, not to miss the next news related to the world of cinema and TV.