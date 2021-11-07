Sports

Mea culpa from Leclerc: “I’m sorry for the team” – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

It closes with a bitter bite to digest on Saturday’s Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque of Ferrari, who in Q1 and Q2 had made the fans dream of the red with excellent performances, did not go beyond the eighth position in Q3 of qualifying for the GP of Mexico City. In fact, # 16 finished last in the decisive phase of qualifying, considering that Tsunoda and Norris were present only to help their respective teammates with the slipstream, given the respective penalties on the grid to be served.

Usually able to raise his driving level when it matters most, this time the young Ferrari talent made a mistake at the decisive moment, failing to complete a perfect Q3. He himself, on the microphones of Sky Sport F1, just after qualifying, admitted without apology his responsibility for a disappointing performance. “Certainly having a car in front in the last sector didn’t help me – said Leclerc – however I must say that It’s only my fault. I can only get angry with myself. I haven’t been good enough. In the first sector I was doing the lap I wanted. Everything was going well, I was a tenth and a half faster than the lap I had done before. We were there and after that I made some mistakes that don’t fit in Q3 ″.

The Monegasque will start tomorrow from the fourth row, exactly behind Carlos Sainz’s twin car. The Spaniard was a few cents faster than him. The two reds will thus find themselves ‘sandwiched’ with Daniel Ricciardo’s McLaren, seventh. “I’m sorry for the team – added Leclerc again – because there has been a lot of work since FP1. I was not at all comfortable with the car, I made many mistakes in PL1, PL2 and PL3. In qualficia I finally found the feeling and I was very competitive up to this mistake. I’m sorry, I’ll try to learn from this “he concluded.

