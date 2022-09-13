Meadow Walker celebrates the 49th birthday of his soulmate, Paul Walker

One of the most unfortunate losses in the world of entertainment was that of the famous Paul Walkerwho died in November 2013. This September 12 he would have celebrated his 49th birthday, but his only daughter, Meadow Walkerdid not let the day go unnoticed and honored his father.

It is common for Meadow Walker, who became a young model for iconic fashion brands, to share with her thousands of followers some of the unpublished photos of her father or of the two of them living great family moments.

So on the actor’s 49th birthday, Meadow did the same and shared a photo of her as a child with her famous father to wish him a happy birthday and express how much he means to her.

“Happy birthday to my best friend and soul mate,” began the message of his Instagram post. “I love you forever and miss you every day. new designs of @paulwalkerfdn today to celebrate you! Do good, be good,” she pointed out.

He also shared with fans that there would be new designs on the garments that the Paul Walker Foundation sells in order to support the care of the oceans and everything related to marine biology, since the actor was passionate about this discipline.

In his Instagram stories, he published another photo of the two of them in which the actor is standing, looking serious and carrying his daughter on his shoulders, who captivates the camera with his tiny and subtle smile. Even the two of them are seen to match their outfitsa white t-shirt and jeans light blue.

However, Paul Walker’s daughter was not the only one who congratulated him, but his scene partner Jordan Brewster He was also in charge of posting a video on Instagram, in which the actor appears having fun with friends.

“I find this on my phone and I feel like it’s still here. Paul’s laugh. His beautiful smile and spirit,” wrote Jordana, who at her recent wedding paid tribute to both Walker and the ‘Fast & Furious’ movie saga.

“Join me in celebrating your birthday today by honoring @paulwalkerfdn. Make the good. Be good. Link in my biography to buy ”, concluded Brewster’s message, who also did not miss the opportunity to support the foundation in honor of the actor and his passion for marine life.

