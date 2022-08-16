‘Mean Girls’, a movie with Lindsay Lohan: all the men in history are gay now | Entertainment Cinema and Series

Jonathan Bennett, Aaron Samuels in ‘Mean Girls’

He was a high school hunk in the movie, but in real life, Jonathan Bennett is gay. In an interview with TooFab in 2019, he confessed that he already knew this since ‘Mean Girls’ premiered.

However, he never spoke about it publicly, only his friends knew about it. He further revealed that there were various prejudices surrounding actors who openly confessed his sexual preferences, so he preferred to keep his secret for a few years.

“I never really talked about it when ‘Mean Girls’ came out, all my friends knew (…) We lived in a strange world where the actors who worked in public view at the time that we were homosexual, we did not know what to do”

Luckily, the actor realized that it wasn’t worth holding back from “living fully open as yourself.” He now regularly shows his support for the LGBT+ community through his social media accounts.

The actor married television host Jaymes Vaughan in March 2022 and since then they have uploaded content of their travels as a couple.

Rajiv Surendra, Kevin G. in ‘Mean Girls’

In ‘Mean Girls,’ Rajiv Surendra played Kevin G, the math whiz who rapped at Cady’s school winter show.

The actor confessed through Kajal Mg that he was afraid to come out because he knew that there was a possibility that he would be denied the opportunity to take a role due to his sexual orientation. It was after moving to Munich, Germany that he realized that he didn’t have to worry about what other people thought.

In an interview on the ‘Strahan and Sara’ program, Rajiv shared how important trusting in himself has been for him:

“It has become very important for me to just listen, to hear who I am and openly express myself out loud to be myself”

Daniel Franzese as Demian in ‘Mean Girls’

In ‘Mean Girls’, Demian was considered by the character of Janis to be “too gay to function”. In real life, the actor who plays him, Daniel Franzese, came out in 2014, when it was the tenth anniversary of the film starring Lindsay Lohay and Rachel McAdams.

In an interview with ‘Strahan and Sara’, Daniel confessed that he already knew that his colleagues from ‘Mean Girls’ were also gay, but he had to keep the secret out of respect for their privacy:

“I knew Jonathan was gay but still not out and I knew he (Rajiv Surendra) was gay but still not out and do you know how big my hair was with so much secrecy? I became a good friend, I had to put up with it.”